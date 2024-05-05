Oregon Football's Jackson Powers-Johnson: "Made In A Lab" For Las Vegas Raiders
Oregon football fans will miss center Jackson Powers-Johnson. "JPJ" anchored the best offensive line in college football for two-straight seasons, protecting former quarterback Bo Nix, while bringing positivity and tenacity to the locker room.
The highest-drafted center in Oregon football history, Powers-Johnson was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 44 pick.
Overwhelmingly, the Las Vegas Raiders fan base is thrilled with the new addition, as the plan is for JPJ to start at right guard as a rookie.
"I don't see any way he is not starting week one at right guard," Hondo Carpenter, beat reporter for Las Vegas Raiders SI said in an exclusive podcast. "This is an old school Raider. This is a kid that would play with a leather helmet if they let him. Raider Nation is jacked up, this is one of their own."
"This is like a guy that was made in the lab for (the Las Vegas Raiders)," Carpenter continued.
JPJ and the 2024 Raiders rookie class brings a wave of fresh air to a franchise already energized by the hiring of new head coach Antonio Pierce. A former NFL linebacker, Pierce started as Las Vegas' linebackers coach in 2022. As interim coach last season, Pierce captivated the locker room with his tenacious leadership style and captivated the fanbase with his personality.
"It feels like the Raiders are back to being the Raiders. It's almost like for the last 20 years they have wandered in the wilderness, trying to find an identity that they had lost. Along comes Antonio Pierce, who grew up a Raider, is a Raider, personifies the Raiders..." Carpenter said.
"It's why JPJ just fits. He is their kind of guy: violent, nasty, mean. That is what the head coach says he wants and that is JPJ."
Powers-Johnson has already played in Allegiant Stadium during the 2023 PAC-12 Championship against the Washington Huskies. He hopes to experience more wins in the new NFL stadium.
Known for his intense competitiveness and tough demeanor on the field, Powers-Johnson has a sense of humor for the ages.
Jackson Powers-Johnson left a distinguished legacy at the University of Oregon, setting milestones as the first Duck and Pac-12 player to win the Rimington Trophy, awarded to the nation’s best center. His accomplishments include being named a unanimous All-American, with first-team honors from the AFCA, Associated Press, FWAA, Sporting News, and Walter Camp.
Powers-Johnson anchored an Oregon offensive line that led the nation with just five sacks allowed in 2023. He led all FBS centers in overall (84.3) and run-blocking (85.2) grade by Pro Football Focus in 2023, while ranking second in pass-blocking grade (90.6). He allowed just one pressure and zero sacks in 471 pass-blocking opportunities.