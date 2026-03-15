Oregon Ducks March Madness Bracket Tournament Projection
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EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks won a pair of games in the 2026 Big Ten Tournament to help their case to make the NCAA Tournament. Oregon coach Kelly Graves and his squad now wait as they’re set to learn their postseason fate on Sunday.
The Ducks will learn who they’re set to play in the first round and what their seed will be during the 2026 Women’s NCAA Tournament Selection Show.
Where Oregon Lands in Recent Bracketology
The Ducks’ postseason seeding projection shifted around quite a bit throughout the season. The opportunity was there for the taking for Oregon to have its highest seeding since 2022, when it was a No. 5 seed. The Ducks stayed close in a majority of their Big Ten matchups and could’ve finished conference play with a sizeable number of ranked wins.
Oregon did end up beating ranked opponents on three separate occasions in 2026. An upset victory over the Maryland Terrapins in the Big Ten Tournament helped the Ducks remain in the NCAA Tournament picture and elevate their projected seeding.
Recent bracketology projections list Oregon as the No. 7 seed. That’s an improvement on where they were immediately after a Big Ten Tournament loss to the Michigan Wolverines, predicted to be a No. 8 seed. It’s also better than the Ducks’ seeding a year ago, when they were No. 10.
ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme projected Oregon to land in the Durham Regional in a No. 7 vs. No. 10 matchup against Princeton. If Creme’s projection ends up being accurate and Oregon advances past the first round, the Ducks would face No. 2 Duke in the second round for the second season in a row.
Oregon narrowly fell 59-53 to Duke last postseason, but the Blue Devils enter this postseason off an ACC Championship and a 16-2 conference record.
NCAA Reveals Host Sites
A new part of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament bracket reveal in 2026 is the early announcement of the top 16 seeds. The NCAA revealed on Saturday which teams will host the first and second rounds. The teams weren’t announced by seed, but rather in alphabetical order:
Duke Blue Devils
Iowa Hawkeyes
Louisville Cardinals
LSU Tigers
Michigan Wolverines
Minnesota Golden Gophers
North Carolina Tar Heels
Ohio State Buckeyes
Oklahoma Sooners
South Carolina Gamecocks
TCU Horned Frogs
Texas Longhorns
UCLA Bruins
UConn Huskies
Vanderbilt Commodores
West Virginia Mountaineers
Ducks Look to Make a Deep Tournament Run
Oregon hasn’t made it past the second round of the tournament since 2021 (and even then, only a small number of fans were allowed in the stadium due to COVID-19). However, this Ducks squad is built to upset ranked programs. They’ve shown they’re capable of coming back from massive deficits and winning games that come down to the wire.
Now the Ducks just need to put it all together in the tournament. Who they play and when they play will be a key factor. Oregon doesn’t have the size it did in years past in 6-8 center Phillipina Kyei. Forward Ehis Etute consistently records double-double stat lines and shows off her motor when it comes to fighting for every board, but against a tall physical presence, the Ducks are undersized.
Oregon might hope to avoid teams like the UCLA Bruins or the Iowa State Cyclones, who have dominant centers like Lauren Betts and Audi Crooks. Programs such as UConn and South Carolina, which are likely No. 1 seeds, will also be teams that Ducks fans will probably hope to see further in the tournament, as opposed to the first round.
Regardless of who Oregon faces, it’ll be playing on the road. The Ducks’ wins against ranked USC and Maryland teams both occurred on the road, in addition to the other win against the Terrapins in the tournament. They’ll just need to repeat history again with the stakes higher.
How to Watch Selection Show
The Women’s NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday Show is set to start at 5 p.m. PT on March 15 on ESPN.
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Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.Follow lilycrane23