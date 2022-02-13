Oregon Drops Home Battle to Oregon State 68-62

The Ducks 46 combined points from their big three but it wasn't enough.

First quarter

Nyara Sabally came off the bench again for the Ducks, as she did Friday in Corvallis. The Oregon faithful fielded a particularly impressive crowd of 8,404 for a game that proceeded the Super Bowl.

This game started with both teams oozing energy after a hard-fought battle just two days prior, moving quickly in transition and snagging steals.

Oregon State's Talia von Oelhoffen took an aggressive approach, getting involved much earlier in this contest, ripping the ball away from Sedona Prince and hoisting up a successful three-pointer in the opening minutes. She finished the opening frame with 10 points on 4-5 shooting from the field.

The duo of Te-Hina Paopao and Endyia Rogers got off to a strong start as well, adding 10 points of their own on 5-7 combined shooting. Rogers showed great quickness on defense, going coast-to-coast and blazing by Beaver defenders on a pair of transition layups.

The game was tied at 14 at the end of the opening frame.

Second quarter

Oregon got some great support off the bench, with Kylee Watson and Chanaya Pinto smothering Oregon State and each earning steals. Ahlise Hurst also whipped the ball around the perimeter and swished in the Ducks' first three-pointer.

The Beavers looked to recapture some momentum and were really pushing the tempo, as Oregon didn't score for two and a half minutes, missing five straight shots in that stretch. However von Oelhoffen was still the sole scorer and Oregon's defense was disruptive, forcing 13 turnovers while the Ducks only had three of their own.

The back end of the second quarter was all Beavers. Oregon State went on a 13-0 run as the Ducks made just one of their last 13 shots and went nearly four and a half minutes without scoring. Talia von Oelhoffen was getting what she wanted, leading all scorers with 19 first-half points as Rogers and Paopao cooled off.

Oregon State led 32-22 at the half.

Third quarter

Oregon had the momentum coming out of the locker room with Te-Hina Paopao and Maddie Scherr both knocking down three-pointers. Kylee Watson continued to be a force on defense and was up to three steals.

The defense was doing a much better job keeping von Oelhoffen in check, as Kelly Graves assigned the team's best defender Scherr to defend her. The defense was doing a great job forcing turnovers and getting moving in transition. Kelly Graves was finding creative ways to get his scorers open, deploying double screens from bigs Sabally and Watson as the Ducks stormed back to tie the game at 36 with 3:06 left in the third quarter.

Emily Codding hit a three to get the Beavers going again on offense, and they continued being assertive in the post to draw fouls, with 18 trips to the line compared to Oregon's seven. von Oelhoffen was held scoreless in the third.

The Beavers led 45-40 through three.

Fourth Quarter

Paopao was effective choosing her shots, hitting multiple mid-range jumpers to keep Oregon in the game. The Beavers kept getting inside and earning trips to the free throw line, building their lead to 54-46. with 6:48 to go.

Watson fouled out with under five minutes to go and both teams kept getting the ball inside. Sabally converted a pair of big free throws to make it 61-57 as the game wound down, but Ellie Mack sunk a jump shot with under a minute to go, giving Oregon State a 63-57 lead.

Oregon couldn't claw their way back and Oregon State won 68-62. Next up is a home game against UCLA on Wednesday.

