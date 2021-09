Oregon Releases Full 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule

Mark your calendars because the Oregon Ducks return to action on Nov. 9.

The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team has released their full 2021-22 schedule. The Ducks, who will be searching for their third straight Pac-12 regular season championship, will have 17 nationally-televised games on their schedule.

Oregon released its non-conference schedule on Sept. 14, and on Wednesday the full Pac-12 conference slate was unveiled.

All games are in Pacific Standard Time.

Non-Conference

Texas Southern - Tuesday, November 9

Eugene, Oregon

4:00 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

SMU - Friday, November 12

Eugene, Oregon

8:00 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

BYU (Phil Knight Invitational) - Tuesday, November 16

Portland, Oregon

7:00 p.m. on ESPN

Chaminade (Maui Invitational) - Monday, November 22

Lahaina, Hawaii

6:00 p.m. on ESPNU

TBD (Maui Invitational) - Tuesday, November 23

Maui, Hawaii

Time TBD on ESPN or ESPNU

TBD (Maui Invitational) - Wednesday, November 24

Maui, Hawaii

Time/TV TBD

Montana - Monday, November 29

Eugene, Oregon

7:00 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

UC Riverside - Wednesday, December 1

Eugene, Oregon

7:00 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

Portland - Wednesday, December 15

Eugene, Oregon

6:00 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

Baylor - Saturday, December 18

Eugene, Oregon

7:00 p.m. on ESPN2

Pepperdine - Tuesday, December 21

Eugene, Oregon

6:00 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Conference

Arizona State - Sunday, December 5

Eugene, Oregon

4:00 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

Stanford - Sunday, December 12

Stanford, California

4:00 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

Colorado - Thursday, December 30

Eugene, Oregon

8:00 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

Utah - Saturday, January 1

Eugene, Oregon

7:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

Oregon State - Saturday, January 8

Corvallis, Oregon

7:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

UCLA - Thursday, January 13

Los Angeles, California

6:30 p.m. on ESPN

USC - Saturday, January 15

Los Angeles, California

8:00 p.m. on FS1

Washington State - Thursday, January 20

Eugene, Oregon

6:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

Washington - Sunday, January 23

Eugene, Oregon

7:00 p.m. on FS1

Oregon State - Saturday, January 29

Eugene, Oregon

7:00 p.m. on ESPN2

Colorado - Thursday, February 3

Boulder, Colorado

7:00 p.m. on FS1

Utah - Saturday, February 5

Salt Lake City, Utah

Time TBD on FS1

Stanford - Thursday, February 10

Eugene, Oregon

6:00 p.m. on ESPN2

California - Saturday, February 12

Eugene, Oregon

1:00 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

Arizona State - Thursday, February 17

Tempe, Arizona

6:00 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

Arizona - Saturday, February 19

Tucson, Arizona

7:00 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

UCLA - Thursday, February 24

Eugene, Oregon

6:30 p.m. on ESPN

USC - Saturday, February 26

Eugene, Oregon

Time TBD on ESPN/ESPN2

Washington - Thursday, March 3

Seattle, Washington

7:00 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

Washington State - Saturday, March 5

Pullman, Washington

1:00 p.m. on CBS

Pac-12 Tournament - Wednesday, March 9 - Saturday, March 12

Las Vegas, Nevada

On Pac-12 Networks, FS1 and Fox

More from Ducks Digest

