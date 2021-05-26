Oregon Named a Finalist for All-Pac-12 USC Transfer

The Ducks have been all over the transfer portal this offseason. Can they pick up a Pac-12 guard?

Former USC guard Endyia Rogers has included Oregon in her top two schools along with Arizona.

Rogers announced her list on Twitter Sunday.

Rogers, a Dallas, Texas, native, spent her first two seasons at USC before entering the transfer portal. She enjoyed a breakout year in her sophomore season, pacing the Trojans' offense with 14.8 points and 4.3 assists per game on her way to an All-Pac-12 selection.

She was a day one starter for the Trojans in her freshman year, and she put up some big numbers in Pac-12 play. In an overtime win over Washington, she posted career-highs with 29 points and 9 assists, along with a trio of threes.

The following game, in a triple-overtime loss at Arizona State, she set a new career-high with 30 points.

Rogers doubled-down on her career high this sesason, scoring 30 points against Arizona State once again. In the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament, she recorded her first career double-double with 15 points and a career-high 11 assists against ASU.

Kelly Graves has rebuilt his roster through the transfer portal this offseason, adding Taylor Hosendove (Georgia State), Ahlise Hurst (New Mexico) and Chanaya Pinto (Northwest Florida State College).

Read more: Chanaya Pinto commits to Oregon

The moves come after Oregon saw four players transfer and two graduate after falling in the Sweet 16 to Louisville.

Rogers is a talented 5’7” guard who can spark an offense in a hurry, and she can put on a show with her ball-handling and passing skills. If she chooses Oregon, the Ducks would have one of the best backcourts in the Pac-12 with fellow All-Pac-12 selection Te-Hina Paopao.

