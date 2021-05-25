Oregon Sets new Date With North Dakota State

The Ducks and Bison were scheduled to face off in the 2020 non-conference slate.

Oregon has set a new date for its matchup with North Dakota State. The two schools will now face off in 2028, North Dakota State announced Tuesday.

The game was supposed to be played last year, but was cancelled when the Pac-12 opted for a conference-only regular season. Many fans were excited for this matchup because it was going serve as a measuring stick of sorts for the FCS powerhouse against a high-profile name like Oregon, not dissimilar from how the Ducks will see how they stack up with the Buckeyes in this year's non-conference schedule.

Now North Dakota State will come to Autzen Stadium on September 2, 2028, a game that will serve as the first meeting between the two programs.

North Dakota State has drawn significant buzz in recent years after producing NFL quarterbacks Carson Wentz (Indianapolis Colts) and Trey Lance (San Francisco 49ers). The Bison played 10 games for their 2020-2021 spring season and went 7-3, falling in the NCAA FCS quarterfinals to Sam Houston in close fashion, 24-20.

Oregon will round out its non-conference schedule in 2028 with a game against the Baylor Bears at home in Eugene before heading to Logan, Utah to face the Utah State Aggies of the Mountain West Conference.

Other big names on the Ducks' non-conference schedule moving forward include Georgia (2022) and Texas Tech (2023).

