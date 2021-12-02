No. 18 Oregon Upset by UC Davis at Home 64-57

First Quarter

The UC Davis Aggies came out of the gates and surprised the Ducks with their energy and physicality. It took two minutes for the first points to be scored in this one, showing the defensive intensity from both sides. It was the Aggies who took the lead into the second with six different players scoring in the first, and guard Evanne Turner scoring five points.

Ahlise Hurst carried Oregon through a shaky start. Hurst totaled nine points on a perfect three-for-three from downtown. UC Davis committed extra help to stopping Oregon bigs like Sedona Prince under the basket, which left Hurst wide open in the corner. Despite Hurst’s best efforts, the Ducks trailed 17-14 after the first quarter.

Second Quarter

UC Davis was determined Wednesday night. The Aggies were making the extra pass to find open teammates, and their bench was chanting “D Up!” all night long. The Aggies live or die by the three-ball, and they were living it up early in Wednesday’s game. 13 of the 18 shots UC Davis took in the first half were from behind the arc, and five of those shots went in.

With the exception of a few Prince mid-range jumpers, the Ducks front court found very little success. Six minutes into the quarter, Oregon center Phillipina Kyei grabbed two offensive boards but missed both follow-up layups thanks to the stingy Aggies defense.

Both offenses were in full swing close to halftime. Oregon grabbed their first lead of the night on a pretty Maddie Scherr jump shot from the free throw line. Then, Turner grabbed an offensive rebound on the other side to put the Aggies back up by one. The half would end with the Ducks leading 35-34.

Third Quarter

The Aggies looked like they wanted it more than the Ducks tonight. The two teams traded buckets early in the second half until the Aggies went on a monster 11-0 run. UC Davis center Sage Stobbart didn’t score in the first half, but connected on two three-pointers in the third quarter. Oregon was outsourced 19-11 in the quarter.

The Davis game plan of stopping the Oregon bigs continued to work to perfection. With a crowded paint, the Ducks were forced to throw up bad shots. Oregon would end the quarter going one-for-seven on three-pointers.

Fourth Quarter

It looked for a moment like the Ducks would come out and show what they are really made of in the fourth. Oregon found an open Sydney Parrish for three to cut the lead down to three. But the Ducks continued to squander chances, with too many shots missed right under the basket.

The Ducks had plenty of support from the Matthew Knight Arena faithful, but it just wasn’t enough. Neither team could score a field goal for the last two and a half minutes, as the game quickly devolved into free throws and Oregon hucking up three’s. In the end, UC Davis completed the upset and beat the Ducks 64-57.

