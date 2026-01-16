Oregon Ducks Losing Outgoing Transfers To The SEC
In this story:
With the NCAA Transfer Portal officially closing on Jan. 16, the last stragglers declare their departure from the Oregon Ducks for a new chapter. Most recently, a special teams staple will move on to another program.
Sophomore tight end Zach Grace enterd the transfer portal in the aftermath of Oregon's loss in the College Football Playoff, and the former Duck took a visit to LSU. As of Thursday evening, Grace, who has two years left of eligibility, announced he'd be taking his talents to coach Lane Kiffin and the Tigers officially.
Grace is not the only outgoing Oregon transfer to land in the SEC, with former Ducks outside linebacker Blake Purchase committing to Ole Miss and defensive backs Sione Laulea and Jahlil Florence to Missouri. Defensive back Dakoda Fields is transferring to Oklahoma while defensive lineman Tionne Gray is committed to Notre Dame, two programs led by defensive head coaches.
With five outgoing Ducks landing in the SEC, other Oregon transfers like defensive linemen Terrance Green and Ashton Porter as well as quarterback Bryson Beaver are still undecided.
Zach Grace's History with Oregon Ducks
In his three seasons with Oregon, Grace saw action over 60 snaps on offense during the 2025 - 2026 season, and mostly specialized in being a blocker. He also played 50 snaps on kickoff return, 12 on punt return, and 15 on kickoff coverage.
During the 2024 season, Grace appeared in 10 games and played 41 total snaps on offense.
Oregon's Current Transfer Numbers
Grace is the one of 28 former Oregon athletes that entered the transfer portal. He's the fourth tight end for Oregon to enter the portal alongside Roger Saleapaga, Vander Ploog, and Kade Caton.
One thing each of these athletes have in common is their youthful status with the Ducks; which likely translates to transferring for more in game offensive reps usually reserved for veteran talent like for the outgoing senior Kenyon Sadiq or proven talent like sophomore starter and Louisville transfer Jamari Johnson.
MORE: $2 Million Quarterback Dylan Raiola Bringing Strong NIL Portfolio to Oregon
MORE: No. 1 Offensive Tackle In Transfer Portal Eyes Texas And Oregon
MORE: NFL Draft Dominoes Falling For Oregon Ducks With Dillon Thieneman Decision
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
The Element of Drew Mehringer Being Promoted
Though seeking more on field time is a valid reason for a young tight end to find greener pastures, there's also the element of the Ducks seeking a new tight end coach after the promotion of former coach Drew Mehringer to offensive coordinator to cover the spot left vacant by Kentucky coach Will Stein.
Mehringer was tight ends coach since 2022, and had a hand in every transferring athlete's recruitment. Since, as of Thursday, only Caton (committed to South Florida) and Grace announced their new programs, there seems to be a lack of wanting to follow former coordinator Stein to Kentucky.
Oregon's Tight End Additions in the Transfer Portal
During this transfer portal period, the Ducks also added a 247 Sports three-star ranked portal tight end from Penn State named Andrew Olesh. The 6-5, 236 pound Pennsylvania native was already recruited heavily by the Ducks before committing to the Nittany Lions (On3 Sports ranked him as the No. 1 tight end in his class of 2025).
Bringing Olesh into the Duck fold signals that the program was aware of the departures of at least some of the younger tight ends, bringing in a talent to replace athletes like Grace if need be. Oregon also signed five-star tight end recruit Kendre Harrison who joined the team as an early enrollee in the winter.
A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.