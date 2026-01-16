Oregon Ducks Losing Outgoing Transfers To The SEC

With the NCAA Transfer Portal officially closing on Jan. 16, the last stragglers declare their departure from the Oregon Ducks for a new chapter. Most recently, a special teams staple will move on to another program.

Sophomore tight end Zach Grace enterd the transfer portal in the aftermath of Oregon's loss in the College Football Playoff, and the former Duck took a visit to LSU. As of Thursday evening, Grace, who has two years left of eligibility, announced he'd be taking his talents to coach Lane Kiffin and the Tigers officially.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Zach Grace (44) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Grace is not the only outgoing Oregon transfer to land in the SEC, with former Ducks outside linebacker Blake Purchase committing to Ole Miss and defensive backs Sione Laulea and Jahlil Florence to Missouri. Defensive back Dakoda Fields is transferring to Oklahoma while defensive lineman Tionne Gray is committed to Notre Dame, two programs led by defensive head coaches.

With five outgoing Ducks landing in the SEC, other Oregon transfers like defensive linemen Terrance Green and Ashton Porter as well as quarterback Bryson Beaver are still undecided.

Zach Grace's History with Oregon Ducks

In his three seasons with Oregon, Grace saw action over 60 snaps on offense during the 2025 - 2026 season, and mostly specialized in being a blocker. He also played 50 snaps on kickoff return, 12 on punt return, and 15 on kickoff coverage.

During the 2024 season, Grace appeared in 10 games and played 41 total snaps on offense.

Oregon's Current Transfer Numbers

Grace is the one of 28 former Oregon athletes that entered the transfer portal. He's the fourth tight end for Oregon to enter the portal alongside Roger Saleapaga, Vander Ploog, and Kade Caton.

One thing each of these athletes have in common is their youthful status with the Ducks; which likely translates to transferring for more in game offensive reps usually reserved for veteran talent like for the outgoing senior Kenyon Sadiq or proven talent like sophomore starter and Louisville transfer Jamari Johnson.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) stiff arms Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jah Jah Boyd (16) during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Oregon Tight Ends coach Drew Mehringer during practice 2022. Eug 031222 Oregon Fb 07 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Element of Drew Mehringer Being Promoted

Though seeking more on field time is a valid reason for a young tight end to find greener pastures, there's also the element of the Ducks seeking a new tight end coach after the promotion of former coach Drew Mehringer to offensive coordinator to cover the spot left vacant by Kentucky coach Will Stein.

Mehringer was tight ends coach since 2022, and had a hand in every transferring athlete's recruitment. Since, as of Thursday, only Caton (committed to South Florida) and Grace announced their new programs, there seems to be a lack of wanting to follow former coordinator Stein to Kentucky.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Oregon's Tight End Additions in the Transfer Portal

During this transfer portal period, the Ducks also added a 247 Sports three-star ranked portal tight end from Penn State named Andrew Olesh. The 6-5, 236 pound Pennsylvania native was already recruited heavily by the Ducks before committing to the Nittany Lions (On3 Sports ranked him as the No. 1 tight end in his class of 2025).

Bringing Olesh into the Duck fold signals that the program was aware of the departures of at least some of the younger tight ends, bringing in a talent to replace athletes like Grace if need be. Oregon also signed five-star tight end recruit Kendre Harrison who joined the team as an early enrollee in the winter.