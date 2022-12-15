The Oregon Ducks secured a 71-65 win over the UC Riverside Highlanders on Wednesday night in Eugene.

JUCO transfer guard Brennan Rigsby turned in his best performance as a Duck with 19 points on 7-9 shooting.

N'Faly Dante contributed 14 points and five rebounds to go with two blocks.

Quincy Guerrier was in a minor car accident before the game but still scored six points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the team.

Veteran guard Will Richardson scored 13 points and swiped two steals.

Rivaldo Soares added in 12 points of his own with three assists and two blocks.

The Ducks have battled injury throughout the year and likely won't be at full strength until at least the Christmas holiday.

Next up for Oregon is another home game against the 8-5 Portland Pilots of the West Coast Conference.

