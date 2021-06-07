Sedona Prince Named to 2021 USA Women’s AmeriCup Team

Prince will head to Puerto Rico for the 2021 FIBA AmeriCup, which is set for June 11-19.

Oregon star forward Sedona Prince is one of 12 players that was named to the 2021 USA Basketball Women’s AmeriCup Team, per a release from USA Basketball Sunday.

Prince was one of 13 finalists selected after competing in team trials held from April 18-21. Now on the official roster, she will head to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on June 8 to compete for the AmeriCup, which will be held from June 11-19.

Prince is the first Oregon player to ever be named to the AmeriCup Team.

The roster consists of Prince, Haley Jones (Stanford), Grace Berger (Indiana), Aliyah Boston (South Carolina), Jakia Brown-Turner (NC State), Veronica Burton (Northwestern), Elissa Cunane (NC State), Destanni Henderson (South Carolina), Naz Hillmon (Michigan), Rhyne Howard (Kentucky), Diamond Miller (Maryland), and Ashley Owusu (Maryland).

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley is the head coach of the AmeriCup team, and Arizona head coach Adia Barnes and Connecticut Sun president Jennifer Rizzotti complete the rest of the coaching staff.

The top four finishing teams at the AmeriCup will compete in one of four 2022 FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournaments, looking to earn one of 12 spots in the 2022 FIBA World Cup.

The USA team opens the preliminary round by playing four games in four days: vs. Dominican Republic on June 12 at 3:10 p.m. PT, vs. Puerto Rico on June 13 at 6:10 p.m. PT, vs. Venezuela on June 14 at 3:10 p.m. PT, and vs. Argentina on June 15 at 6:10 p.m. PT.

The quarterfinals will be held on June 17, the semifinals on June 18, and the third-place and gold-medal games on June 19. The USA team will look to capture its fourth gold medal and its second straight as it went a perfect 11-0 in 2019.

Prince returns to USA Basketball after taking home gold at the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championship. She also earned bronze medals with the USA team at the 2016 FIBA U17 World Cup and the 2015 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.

Prince, a Texas transfer, enjoyed a solid debut season in 2020-21 after missing two seasons due to injury and NCAA transfer rules. She was the Ducks’ third-leading scorer at 10.4 points per contest, shooting 54.5% from the floor.

She helped the Ducks advance to the Sweet 16 with a 22-point performance against Georgia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

More from Ducks Digest

Ducks DL commit Sir Mells calls Oregon 'Disney world of colleges', recaps official visit

Ahlstrom's dominant night on the mound propels Oregon baseball past Gonzaga

WATCH- Oregon WBB commit Jennah Isai talks Oregon commitment

Stay connected with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com