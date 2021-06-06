WATCH: Oregon WBB Commit Jennah Isai Breaks Down Decision

Kelly Graves added his first verbal commitment in the 2022 class following a visit to Eugene.

Kelly Graves and his staff received big news over the weekend in the form of a verbal commitment from Arizona wing Jennah Isai from Vista Valley High School in Surprise, Arizona.

Isai is rated a 4-star prospect according to ESPN. She's the No. 8 wing and the No. 35 overall player in the country for the class of 2022. She tells Ducks Digest that she had an idea that she might commit to Oregon once she got on campus and meeting the staff proved to be the difference.

She broke down her decision in the above video.

The Ducks also hosted 5-star guard Chance Gray from Hamilton, Ohio as part of a star-studded group of visitors on campus.

