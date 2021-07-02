Guerrier Withdraws from NBA Draft

Oregon forward Quincy Guerrier has withdrawn his name from the 2021 NBA draft process, as first reported by Jeff Goodman of Stadium. The Syracuse transfer, who announced he would test the draft waters on April 30, will be immediately eligible to play next season.

Guerrier is the second Oregon transfer portal addition to remove their name from the draft process this week — Oklahoma transfer De'Vion Harmon did the same on Wednesday.

Guerrier, a native of Montreal, committed to Oregon on May 20 after two seasons at Syracuse. He is one of many new faces that Dana Altman added from the transfer portal, including Harmon, top JUCO wing Rivaldo Soares, and Rutgers guard Jacob Young.

The Ducks will be without a lot of their players from last season's team that fell in the Sweet 16 to USC, most notably starters Chris Duarte, Eugene Omoruyi, and LJ Figueroa. Guerrier will likely take on a big role as a scoring option and a solid rebounder.

He led the Orange in rebounding (8.4 RPG) and was second in scoring (13.7 PPG) in 2020-21 en route to an All-ACC Third Team selection and a run to the Sweet 16 for the Orange. He also brings toughness on the defensive end of the floor and is an improved shooter from the outside.

Guerrier played a significant role in the Orange advancing to the Sweet 16 as an 11-seed in the NCAA Tournament last season, especially in the upset win over 3-seed West Virginia in the second round. He put up 12 points, grabbed 7 boards, and swatted 5 shots in the win over the Mountaineers.

More from Ducks Digest

De'Vion Harmon Withdraws from NBA Draft Process

Gilbert Tongrongou Breaks Down Oregon Visit

4-Star WR Nicholas Anderson Commits to Oregon

Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com