Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPro DucksOther SportsSubscribeSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Quincy Guerrier Removes Name from NBA Draft Process

The Syracuse transfer will play for a revamped Ducks team in 2021-22.
Author:

Oregon forward Quincy Guerrier has withdrawn his name from the 2021 NBA draft process, as first reported by Jeff Goodman of Stadium. The Syracuse transfer, who announced he would test the draft waters on April 30, will be immediately eligible to play next season.

Guerrier is the second Oregon transfer portal addition to remove their name from the draft process this week — Oklahoma transfer De'Vion Harmon did the same on Wednesday.

Guerrier, a native of Montreal, committed to Oregon on May 20 after two seasons at Syracuse. He is one of many new faces that Dana Altman added from the transfer portal, including Harmon, top JUCO wing Rivaldo Soares, and Rutgers guard Jacob Young.

The Ducks will be without a lot of their players from last season's team that fell in the Sweet 16 to USC, most notably starters Chris Duarte, Eugene Omoruyi, and LJ Figueroa. Guerrier will likely take on a big role as a scoring option and a solid rebounder.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Quincy Guerrier
Play
Basketball

Guerrier Withdraws from NBA Draft

The All-ACC forward and Syracuse transfer will ride with the Ducks in 2021.

Gilbert Tongrongou and Coach Winston
Play
Recruiting

Tongrongou: "You can really just focus on football"

The DE only recently began playing football, but he has already collected 13 D1 offers.

Nicholas Anderson
Play
Recruiting

ANOTHER ONE: Nicholas Anderson Commits to Oregon

The Ducks are on a tear, adding their third commit of the day.

He led the Orange in rebounding (8.4 RPG) and was second in scoring (13.7 PPG) in 2020-21 en route to an All-ACC Third Team selection and a run to the Sweet 16 for the Orange. He also brings toughness on the defensive end of the floor and is an improved shooter from the outside.

Guerrier played a significant role in the Orange advancing to the Sweet 16 as an 11-seed in the NCAA Tournament last season, especially in the upset win over 3-seed West Virginia in the second round. He put up 12 points, grabbed 7 boards, and swatted 5 shots in the win over the Mountaineers.

More from Ducks Digest

De'Vion Harmon Withdraws from NBA Draft Process

Gilbert Tongrongou Breaks Down Oregon Visit

4-Star WR Nicholas Anderson Commits to Oregon

Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com

More Ducks

Quincy Guerrier
Basketball

Guerrier Withdraws from NBA Draft

Gilbert Tongrongou and Coach Winston
Recruiting

Tongrongou: "You can really just focus on football"

Nicholas Anderson
Recruiting

ANOTHER ONE: Nicholas Anderson Commits to Oregon

Stephon Johnson Cam Williams Oregon OV copy
Recruiting

THE FLOCK GROWS: Cameron Williams Commits to Oregon

Michael Wooten Sierra Canyon
Recruiting

Michael Wooten Commits to Oregon

Mario Cristobal Fiesta Bowl Walking
Recruiting

Oregon Falls in Latest SI All-American Team Rankings

DJ Johnson Stanford 2020
Football

The NIL Era Begins for Oregon Football

Satou Sabally
Pro Ducks

Sabally Named to First WNBA All-Star Game