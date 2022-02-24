Skip to main content

WATCH: Kelly Graves Reacts to No. 25 Oregon's 86-83 2OT Loss to Colorado in Boulder

The loss snapped a six-game win streak by the Ducks against the Buffaloes.

After trailing by as many as 14 in the fourth quarter, the No. 25 Oregon Ducks rallied back to send the game to overtime. No team could pull away in the first overtime, and the Buffaloes prevailed in the second 86-83.

Kelly Graves spoke with reporters after the game to discuss Oregon's comeback after the slow start, Maddie Scherr's health status, and the performances of Endyia Rogers and Nyara Sabally.

