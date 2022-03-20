The Ducks fell to Belmont 73-70 in a thriller to open the NCAA tournament.

For the first time since 2016, the Oregon Ducks will not be heading to the Round of 32 in the NCAA tournament. The fifth-seeded Oregon met its match against the Belmont Bruins, who outlasted the Ducks after 50 minutes to send them home early.

Kelly Graves, Te-Hina Paopao, and Nyara Sabally spoke with reporters after the game to discuss the efforts of the team in the loss, as well as to reflect on the season.

