Oregon Women’s Basketball Recruiting Class Could Change Everything

The 2025-26 Oregon Ducks women's basketball team under coach Kelly Graves exceeded many expectations and had much to be proud of despite a second-round exit in the NCAA Tournament to the No. 1-seeded Texas Longhorns in Austin, Texas, on March 22, 100-58.

Graves stated after the loss at the Moody Center, "This was a great year for us... They stepped up. 23 wins, we won a couple of games in the Big Ten Tournament, one here... I'm really proud of our team."

Oregon coach Kelly Graves, left, high-fives Sofia Bell before the game against Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, March 1, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon has now won 20 or more games for the second straight season and has received a bid to March Madness a total of four out of the last six opportunities since 2020-21.

The transfer portal officially opens up for a 15-day window starting on April 6 until April 20, and the Ducks will have at least one major exit. 5-10 senior guard Elisa Mevius entered her name after a season-ending injury suffered on Nov. 8. She tore her ACL just two games into the season, scoring 12.5 points and dishing 3.0 assists per game.

Oregon’s Elisa Mevius, left, is fouled by Washington’s Sayvia Sellers during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That departure alone leaves a big hole in the backcourt to be filled alongside star sophomore guard Katie Fiso, who was the team's leading scorer at 15.5 points per game and was named to the All-Big Ten Conference Second Team.

Senior forward Mia Jacobs, who dealt with injury setbacks of her own throughout the season, and her toughness will also be deeply missed as she has run out of college eligibility. Jacobs was Oregon's bruiser who put together 12.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.

Sophomore forward Ehis Etute stepped up for the Ducks, collecting 12.5 points on a 52.1 field goal percentage and a team-leading 9.0 rebounds per game. Hopefully, Etute's name won't end up in the portal as her role will expand even further under Graves in 2026-27.

Oregon Ducks forward Mia Jacobs (1) and Oregon Ducks forward Ehis Etute (35) walk off the court Thursday, March 5, 2026, after winning a Big Ten women's basketball tournament game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Maryland Terrapins, 73-68. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's 2026 Recruiting Class

Looking ahead, the program's future appears to be in reliable hands through the incoming high school talent. According to 247 Sports, Oregon's 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 15 in all of college basketball and No. 4 among Big Ten opponents behind the No. 13 USC Trojans, No. 9 Nebraska Cornhuskers, and No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers.

Featuring two four-star prospects, the Ducks' class is headlined by 5-7 combo guard Brookylnn Haywood from Union in Vancouver, Washington, and 6-4 center Emilia Krstevski from Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California. Haywood is ranked as the nation's No. 24-overall recruit, and Krstevski is No. 30, per 247 Sports.

Haywood showed off her shot-making abilities that stretch far out to the three-point line during her time on the Nike EYBL circuit with the well-known Cal Stars, an AAU program based out of the San Francisco Bay Area.

Krstevski is an inside post threat who can kick out the perimeter with quite accurate passing to the shooter's wheelhouse. Her defensive abilities have come along over the years while playing some of the toughest competition in the Mission League out in Southern California.

Not to mention, 5-11 guard La'u Pele Falatea from West High School in Salt Lake City, Utah, as Oregon's third signing in next season's class. The legacy commit is the younger sister of former guard Nani Falatea, who played under Graves during her senior season in 2024-25 after transferring in from the BYU Cougars.