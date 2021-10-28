Analysis: Kingsley Suamataia Hits the Portal

Evaluating what the potential transfer of a talented young offensive lineman means for the Ducks.

The Oregon fan base got a bit of a shock on Tuesday when Kingsley Suamataia entered the transfer portal.

A lot of people had big expectations for him coming to Eugene, and for good reason. Suamataia was Oregon's headliner in the 2021 recruiting cycle and helped lead the Orem (UT) Tigers to four consecutive state titles as a prep. What's more, he enrolled early following his senior season and got a head start on adjusting the college level.

He had all the the physical tools and looked like he was in line to dominate as a tackle at the college level under the tutelage of Alex Mirabal and Mario Cristobal.

So how does this affect Oregon?

As far as this season goes, I don't think it makes much of an impact if any. That's no slight to him as a player, but he wasn't in the rotation along the offensive line and with the way things were going, he figured to be more of a contributor in 2022.

Along those lines, the Ducks are only slated to lose at least one of their starters from this year's group as George Moore plays his final college season. Alex Forsyth has already announced his intention to return next year and all the other starters and rotational players will have more eligibility should they choose to use it.

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and TJ Bass are JUCO guys that have played well since coming to Eugene, but I could see them staying another year.

Furthermore, Oregon's 2022 recruiting class is laden with really talented prospects that have seen extensive action at tackle during their high school careers. Look no further than Kelvin Banks, the Ducks' top-rated verbal commit who dominates week in and week out against top tier competition in Texas.

The Ducks also have Michael Wooten, Cameron Williams, Dave Iuli and Percy Lewis slated to bolster the offensive trenches.

Overall, you never want to lose a player of this caliber, but with the way the staff has both recruited and developed talent along the offensive line, it shouldn't create any glaring holes or issues moving forward.

