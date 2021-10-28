ROUNDTABLE: No. 7 Oregon vs. Colorado Score Predictions

The Ducks head back home to Autzen Stadium to take on the struggling Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks are flying high after their win against UCLA this past weekend and are looking to keep it rolling when they face the 2-5 Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday. Colorado currently possesses the worst offense in the FBS and is coming off of a blowout loss to California, so the Ducks have a great chance to earn a dominant win and give their fans some anxiety relief.

The Ducks return to Autzen in what appears to be an underwhelming matchup on paper. However, Oregon can't take this one lightly and based on what we've heard from the players and coaching staff this week they aren't.

Oregon should have a field day on defense against a Colorado offense that is averaging a conference-worst 238.1 yards per game. With a new offensive line coach joining the program the pass rush should have a strong performance after what we saw in Pasadena.

Offensively I'm going to be looking for a big day passing. We know Oregon can get it done on the ground even when it has to shift personnel on the offensive line. Aside from the two late interceptions, Anthony Brown had his best game of the year and looks like he's getting more comfortable and into a groove with some of his wide receivers like Devon Williams and Mycah Pittman. This game is the perfect opportunity to let it rip and take another step forward.

Oregon knows what happens when they don't show up, and I think they take care of business by a wide margin.

Prediction: Oregon 45 Colorado 10

Oregon may have its easiest game of the season when it hosts Colorado at Autzen Stadium on Saturday.

The Buffaloes have scored a combined 37 points against FBS opponents this season when taking out a 34-0 thumping of winless Arizona. Oregon should cross that point total Saturday alone with Joe Moorhead calling plays.

Colorado did play Texas A&M close, but since then, the team has been embarrassed including a 30-0 loss to Minnesota and a 26-3 defeat to Cal.

If Oregon fails to win this game by at least 20 points, it’s an indictment on the coaching staff failing to have its team play up to the standard trying to be implemented.

But this is the 2021 Ducks we are talking about, and nothing can be easy. I expect Oregon to be up 13-3 at halftime before a good second half to nearly cover, and Ducks Twitter calls for the benching of Anthony Brown before the end of the first quarter.

Prediction: Oregon 31 Colorado 10

It's safe to say that Oregon is one of the weirdest teams in college football this season when it comes to predicting the outcome of a game. The Ducks have beaten Ohio State and UCLA on the road but have struggled to cover against Arizona, California, and even Stony Brook.

On paper, Oregon is far superior at every level, but something tells me it once again won't be as easy as it should. I think Oregon's offense gets off to a hot start but trails off at the end of the game, still scoring enough points to avoid giving Colorado a shot at winning.

Side note: Kayvon Thibodeaux might break records on Saturday because Colorado just fired its offensive line coach. Stay tuned.

Prediction: Oregon 41 Colorado 13

The Ducks are coming off an impressive win against UCLA and come home to face a terrible Colorado team. Anything short of a beatdown would be disappointing for Oregon.

That being said, I think the Ducks will finally get a dominant performance against a team they really need to beat.

The Buffaloes’ offense has struggled all year, and I think their struggles will grow as the Ducks passing offense continues to improve.

Prediction: Oregon 34 Colorado 10

Oregon is coming off its best performance against a Pac-12 team this year, and with the College Football Playoff rankings officially around the corner, the Ducks need to start hitting the gas and proving they can consistently look like a top four team. That starts this week vs. Colorado.

Colorado is not a good football team. Yes, the Buffaloes almost beat Texas A&M, but that seems like an anomaly looking at their results against other Pac-12 teams. The Ducks need to dominate this game for all sixty minutes on Saturday, and I think they will. They’ll even get some of the young players more of an opportunity as well toward the end.

Prediction: Oregon 45, Colorado 13

