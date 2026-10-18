AP Top 25 Poll Prediction After Historically Chaotic College Football Saturday

Saturday, Oct. 18, marked a historic day in which five teams ranked inside the top seven of the AP Top 25 Poll lost their respective matchups. Losses to No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 5 Indiana, No. 6 Alabama, and No. 7 Texas are sure to shift the landsacpe of college football as well as potential at-large bids for the postseason.

The Fighting Irish faced their first ranked opponent of the season in No. 8 BYU on the road, and how far Notre Dame falls down Sunday's rankings remains to be seen. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish are serious contenders for a reason, but the team may lack the necessary experience to feel "battle tested" before a game.

Oct 17, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) passes against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Notre Dame's loss came with some controversy, though, as one second remained on the clock after what appeared to be the final play of the game with the Fighting Irish in striking distance.

How high BYU climbs remains to be seen, but there will likely be a new team at the very top of the polls come Sunday's release. Then-No. 1 Georgia and then-No. 5 Indiana likely don't move much, but their losses will lead to some shuffling in the top five of the AP Poll. Might the Hoosiers move up after a loss after nearly defeating Ohio State? Meanwhile, where the Cougars land after beating Notre Dame will have a cascade effect on the rest of the top 10.

Texas and Alabama could fall out of the top 15 for losing on Saturday, but the depth of the SEC likely keeps the Longhorns and the Crimson Tide closer to the top of the rankings than expected. On the other hand, Tennessee likely jumps into the top 10 while Florida re-enters the rankings.

AP Top 25 Poll Prediction

1. Ohio State

2. Miami

3. Georgia

4. Indiana

5. Ole Miss

6. BYU

7. Tennessee

8. Notre Dame

9. Texas Tech

10. Utah

11. UCLA

12. Alabama

13. Texas

14. Kentucky

15. Iowa

16. Houston

17. USC

18. LSU

19. Wake Forest

20. Missouri

21. Boise State

22. Oklahoma State

23. SMU

24. Northwestern

25. Florida

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning, left, embraces Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola after the Ducks win as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Should Oregon Ducks Be Ranked?

Whether or not the Ducks can make it back into the AP Top 25 Poll remains to be seen. The team did receive the 27th-most votes in the week 6 AP Poll, placing coach Dan Lanning and company two positions out of the rankings. A win over Nebraska should propel the Ducks back into the top 25, but there may not be much room to climb, even despite the chaos of Sunday. Still, with two early season losses, Oregon has fell considerably after starting the year at No. 2 in the country.

Then-No. 18 Oklahoma State lost to then-No. 20 Houston, but the Cowboys likely stay ranked. As a result, the Ducks have played four ranked opponents, winning two and losing two.

Lanning and company do have more opportunities to make their case as the season goes on, including ranked opponents like No. 25 Northwestern and Ohio State on the schedule.

This article will be updated at approximately 11 a.m. PT when the latest AP Top 25 Poll is released.

Oct 10, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia head coach Kirby Smart comes onto the field to check on an injured player at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

AP Top 25 Poll Week 6

1. Georgia

2. Notre Dame

3. Miami

4. Ohio State

5. Indiana

6. Alabama

7. Texas

8. BYU

9. Mississippi

10. Texas Tech

11. Utah

12. UCLA

13. Missouri

14. Tennessee

15. Kentucky

16. Mississippi State

17. Iowa

18. Oklahoma State

19. USC

20. Houston

21. Wake Forest

22. LSU

23 Boise State

24. SMU

25. Northwestern

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