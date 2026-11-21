Update at noon ET Saturday

The College Football Playoff race is about to enter the home stretch and we’ve hit the point in the season where some teams can all but lock up a bid to the bracket on Saturday. That includes the likes of Georgia, Utah, Texas, Notre Dame and others but also features a slew of others looking to put as many style points on the board as possible. While there’s a general dearth of compelling ranked-vs-ranked matchups on tap this weekend, that is typically where chaos rears its head in the sport so the postseason picture could look quite different come Sunday morning.

With all that in mind, here’s how the bracket looks going into Week 12 before kickoff arrives and it’s set to shift significantly.

Live Week 12 College Football Playoff Bracket

Georgia Utah Alabama UCLA Texas Notre Dame Miami Indiana Tennessee BYU Wake Forest Boise State

First Round

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Texas

No. 11 Wake Forest at No. 6 Notre Dame

No. 10 BYU at No. 7 Miami

No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Indiana

Quarterfinals

Rose Bowl : No. 4 UCLA vs. winner of No. 12 Boise State vs. No. 5 Texas

: No. 4 UCLA vs. winner of No. 12 Boise State vs. No. 5 Texas Cotton Bowl : No. 3 Alabama vs. winner of No. 11 Wake Forest vs. No. 6 Notre Dame

: No. 3 Alabama vs. winner of No. 11 Wake Forest vs. No. 6 Notre Dame Fiesta Bowl : No. 2 Utah vs. winner of No. 10 BYU vs. No. 7 Miami

: No. 2 Utah vs. winner of No. 10 BYU vs. No. 7 Miami Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. winner of No. 9 Tennessee vs. No. 8 Indiana

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No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Texas

The Broncos’ finale on the blue turf on Saturday night won’t lock up much of anything (they’ve already clinched hosting the Pac-12 title game) but does offer up the chance to fix a few things on defense against San Diego State. Boise State has allowed 38 in each of their last three games and must start playing better if they want even a chance against the No. 5 seed. The Longhorns will also experience Senior Day in Austin against Arkansas and it appears as though QB Arch Manning will be walking out on the field with many of his teammates for the festivities. While that may garner plenty of attention, there’s still a chance this group can make the SEC title game and they’ll need to bring a quality effort against a much improved Razorbacks side.

No. 11 Wake Forest at No. 6 Notre Dame

The message around the Demon Deacons this week is probably pretty simple: just keep doing what they’ve been doing the past month of the season. A win against Georgia Tech will lock in a trip to the ACC championship game and could advance Jake Dickert’s crew further up the rankings as well. As for the Fighting Irish, it’s a pretty simple win-and-in type of scenario at night against SMU. That should serve as motivation enough for a team that was left out of the CFP last year and wants to avoid any sort of nervous moments on the bubble again.

No. 10 BYU at No. 7 Miami

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

It’s another early game for the Cougars at 10 a.m. on their body clocks this week and Kansas is just the sort of tricky Big 12 opponent that they can’t overlook. If they can take care of business—and maybe put up some style points—they can probably sleep a little easier knowing that fellow Big 12 side Texas Tech isn’t too far back to rule out a leap-frogging scenario after championship week. Miami, meanwhile, gets the ESPN College GameDay bump this weekend and could very much help solidify a path to hosting a first round game with a convincing win over Virginia Tech.

No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Indiana

By far the trickiest situation in the bracket is the Vols hosting a dangerous LSU side and Indiana making the long trip to Washington. Both will enter Saturday’s games feeling a bit disrespected by the selection committee but if they could ever start to change some minds on that front, it could be winning convincingly. Plus, the Hoosiers can lock up a trip back to Indianapolis for the final Big Ten title game and Tennessee remains alive to make it to Atlanta for the first time in ages.

Rose Bowl: No. 4 UCLA

It’s supposed to be closer to the lower 60’s come kickoff against Michigan so it appears UCLA is even getting some breaks when it comes to the weather in the Midwest this season as they embark on their last true road trip of note. The Wolverines are really just playing for pride, perhaps their head coach’s job and a middling bowl game, but they’ll still be a tricky defense for the Bruins to solve if they want to lock up an inexplicable trip to the Big Ten title game.

Cotton Bowl: No. 3 Alabama

The Alabama strength of schedule argument will not garner too much support this weekend as they welcome an FCS team to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. While it’s unlikely their play causes the committee to slide them back a few spots, you do wonder if the talking points about the Crimson Tide being this highly regarded does start to creep into the minds of committee members the next two weeks.

Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Utah

The Utes have two very winnable, yet tricky, contests left to play in the regular season and can lock up a Big 12 title game berth for the first time if they can get past TCU on the road on Saturday night. Hopefully for their fan base, the game against the Horned Frogs will be less stress-inducing as last week’s game against Arizona was, but you can never quite count on that in this conference.

Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia

A primetime showdown against South Carolina in Columbia got some of the interest taken out of it with a Gamecocks loss last weekend, but you just know that Kirby Smart will have the Bulldogs ready to play on Saturday as they can lock up one final trip to Atlanta for the SEC title game.

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