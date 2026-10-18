AP Top 25 Poll Reaction After Historically Chaotic College Football Saturday
Saturday, Oct. 18, marked a historic day in which five teams ranked inside the top seven of the AP Top 25 Poll lost their respective matchups. Losses from then-ranked No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 5 Indiana, No. 6 Alabama, and No. 7 Texas shifted the landscape of college football as well as potential at-large bids for the postseason.
After beating then-No. 2 Notre Dame, the BYU Cougars jumped up from No. 8 in the AP Poll to replace the Fighting Irish at the No. 2 ranking. With the loss to Georgia, No. 1 Miami is now atop the poll.
Notre Dame's loss came with some controversy, though, as one second remained on the clock after what appeared to be the final play of the game with the Fighting Irish in striking distance. As a result, Notre Dame now sits at No. 4 in the AP Poll.
Then-No. 1 Georgia and then-No. 5 Indiana didn't move much, staying inside the top 10, but their losses led to some shuffling. The Hoosiers only dropped one spot to No. 6 after losing to Ohio State while Georgia rounds out the top five. The addition of the Cougars into the top five has knocked everyone else down.
Texas and Alabama could have fallen out of the top 15 for losing on Saturday, but the depth of the SEC keeps the Longhorns and the Crimson Tide closer to the top of the rankings than expected. On the other hand, Tennessee sits at No. 11 now while Florida re-enters the rankings at No. 20.
The Oregon Ducks remain unranked, receiving the 27th-most votes for a second consecutive week.
AP Top 25 Poll Week 7
1. Miami
2. BYU
3. Ohio State
4. Notre Dame
5. Georgia
6. Indiana
7. Ole Miss
8. Texas Tech
9. UCLA
10. Utah
11. Tennessee
12. Kentucky
13. Alabama
14. Houston
15. Iowa
16. USC
17. Wake Forest
18. LSU
19. Texas
20. Florida
21. Boise State
22. Missouri
23. SMU
24. Northwestern
25. Arizona
Should Oregon Ducks Be Ranked?
The Ducks did receive the 27th-most votes in the week 6 AP Poll, placing coach Dan Lanning and company two positions out of the rankings. A win over Nebraska should be enough to propel the Ducks back into the top 25, but there was not be much room to climb, even despite the chaos of Saturday. With two early season losses, Oregon has fell considerably after starting the year at No. 2 in the country.
Then-No. 18 Oklahoma State lost to then-No. 20 Houston, and the Cowboys are the first team out of the rankings at No. 26, one spot ahead of Oregon.
Lanning and company do have more opportunities to make their case as the season goes on, including ranked opponents like No. 24 Northwestern and Ohio State on the schedule.
AP Top 25 Poll Prediction
1. Ohio State
2. Miami
3. Georgia
4. Indiana
5. Ole Miss
6. BYU
7. Tennessee
8. Notre Dame
9. Texas Tech
10. Utah
11. UCLA
12. Alabama
13. Texas
14. Kentucky
15. Iowa
16. Houston
17. USC
18. LSU
19. Wake Forest
20. Missouri
21. Boise State
22. Oklahoma State
23. SMU
24. Northwestern
25. Florida
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.