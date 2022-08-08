The Oregon Ducks are two days into their Fall Camp practices, and a familiar face is already making his presence felt in the Oregon defense.

Praise has been soaring around junior defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus recently, from both coaches and players alike.

Before fall camp got underway, head coach Dan Lanning made sure to emphasize the impact Dorlus has on the defensive line since he took the helm in January.

"I'll tell you one guy that I don't think is getting enough praise is Brandon Dorlus," Lanning said at Oregon Football Media Day. "Brandon's leadership, his work ethic, those guys follow him.

You watch a guy like Brandon Dorlus and what he's done this summer to not stay the same, to improve in a situation where he was a little bit banged up. I'm really excited to see what this fall looks like for him."

Dorlus is coming off a break-out sophomore season. He played in all 14 games and his consistency helped him earn All-Pac-12 First Team honors from Pac-12 Coaches, the Associated Press and Pro Football Focus. Dorlus finished third on the team in tackles for loss with seven.

Lanning isn't the only new staffer that's been blown away by Dorlus' talent. Defenive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi, coming off gigs with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Alabama Crimson Tide, admired Dorlus' work ethic coming into fall camp.

"He's worked for it, and I think he's got definitely tunnel vision focus on what he wants to do this season," Lupoi said. "The challenge is doing it one day at a time. I know his sights are set on some really big goals, and I think that's our job along with him to really understand the importance of attacking that on a daily basis."

Entering his third and likely last season with the Ducks, Dorlus is a prime candidate for the 2023 NFL Draft. He's already been projected to be drafted as high as the first round in early mock drafts. Another strong season, backed with pro-level insight from Lupoi should only help him continue to climb draft boards.

But the prospect with the most NFL buzz on the Oregon squad is linebacker Noah Sewell, who lines up directly behind the defensive lineman Dorlus. With his time behind the podium on Oregon Football Media Day, Sewell made sure to show love to the guy that helps make his job easier.

"He's the one that makes me look good, he holds the big nasties away from me," said Sewell. "I tell him, 'I'm gonna be there behind you, I'll clean up any mess that you miss. You're gonna make the play, and I'll be there right next to you.'"

Hearing about Sewell's chemistry with Dorlus helps explain why the two work so well together. Sewell and Dorlus understand the connection between the first and second levels of the defense so well.

And it shows on the field.

Sewell's pass rush win rate of 32.1% was the best from a Pac-12 linebacker since 2014. And those pass rushing openings were created in part by Dorlus' stingy work in the trenches at the point of attack.

Expect Dorlus to keep putting himself on the map of the best defenders in the country.

Follow Graham on Twitter: @grahammetzker

