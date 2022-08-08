The 2022 college football season is almost upon us. As such, more preseason polls and rankings continue to roll out.

On Monday, USA Today became the latest when they released their annual American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) coaches poll.

*Note on the AFCA coaches poll*: The USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 65 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. The panel is chosen by random draw, conference by conference plus independents, from a pool of coaches who have indicated to the American Football Coaches Association their willingness to participate. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on down to one point for 25th.

The Oregon Ducks fell just outside the top 10 spots, coming in at No. 12 in the poll. The Utah Utes claimed the highest spot of any Pac-12 program after Kyle Whittingham brought the school's first conference title back to Salt Lake City in 2021.

There was a familiar face at the top, with the Alabama Crimson Tide holding a notable margin over Ohio State at No. 2. Nick Saban and the Tide received a staggering 54 first-place votes, while the Buckeyes (5) and Georgia Bulldogs (6) were the only other schools to earn first-place votes.

Kirby Smart's Bulldogs, Oregon's first opponent on the schedule, were slated at No. 3 after winning the national title last season. The Clemson Tigers (4) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish round out the top five.

USC was the only other Pac-12 school to crack the coaches top-25 poll, with the Trojans coming in at No. 15 on the heels of a 4-8 season and welcoming new head coach Lincoln Riley.

Other Oregon opponents that didn't make the cut but did receive votes include the BYU Cougars (152) and Oregon State Beavers (2).

