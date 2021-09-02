Bridges Continues Push for Starting CB Spot

Trikweze Bridges has been in a fierce battle this fall with Dontae Manning for the starting boundary corner spot. The pair of freshmen have been given an opportunity to start right out of the gate for a multitude of reasons, but whoever ends up being the starter will have earned that role.

For Bridges though, there is a lot to think about. This will be his first game playing in a full Autzen Stadium and it really brings a smile to his face to think about what that's going to feel like come Saturday morning.

“Well, honestly, it's a blessing.” Bridges said following Wednesday's practice. “But the thing is, I don't want to overthink it. I'm just humbled. I still try to take every day, day-by-day, just get better. And I'm really not just focused on playing in Autzen--because every day in practice is a game rep for me. So, it's not a big deal, but it is a big deal. I'm blessed and just ready to be in Autzen and play in Autzen.”

The ongoing position battle looks like it'll be taken down to the wire. We won't learn who got the starting nod until the Ducks trot out their 11 on defense Saturday to slow down Fresno State.

From what the staff has said this week, they're still working on making the decision. Mario Cristobal told reporters he wished they could hold press conferences like those on Wednesday on Thursday, as that's when the staff typically has more film to break down --which will no doubt be taken into account with Bridges and Manning.

Regardless of who ends up starting, the other will surely see plenty of snaps. Bridges and Manning have been pushing each other and seeing iron sharpen iron.

“It's been fun and it's been very competitive.” Bridges said. “But the thing is, with me and him we stay on each other. We know each other and do the right things. It's nothing against us, we always stick together.”

Even though Manning and Bridges are competing for a spot on the field, they are still friends and help each other outside of football. Heading into game one, the Alabama native is focused on the small details that eventually add up.

“Yeah, it's good.” Bridges said. “My thing is I personally just try to do the small things the right way. I don't really focus on the next person, I focus on me and doing the things that I know that I need to do."

As a player still learning his role in Tim DeRuyter’s new defense, he likes what he's seen from his teammates, specifically the team's youth. Bridges feels like he has a certain skill set that helps separate him from others.

“Explosiveness, my strength, my length, and just being able to cover the ball.”

It will be important for Bridges to show off all of those skills when Oregon takes the field on Saturday, as Jake Haener has a stable full of weapons that helped him put on a show and throw for more than 300 yards last weekend.

