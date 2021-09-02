Roundtable: Fresno State Predictions

Oregon is set to welcome the Fresno State Bulldogs to Eugene this weekend and we're just as excited as the fans to get the season rolling. A lot can be said of the players to watch on both sides of the ball, but we'll have that for you in other stories.

We got the Ducks Digest team together, featuring our two new additions Dylan Mickanen and John Rustik, to weigh in and give our final predictions for this weekend's contest.

Dylan Reubenking

I expect Oregon's defense to take a few series to get warmed up, especially since Fresno State has already played a game this season. Not only that, but the Bulldogs' offense is lethal and could score in bunches against most defenses in the nation.

Oregon's offense may get off to a slow start as well, but with the weapons at starter Anthony Brown's disposal and the potential of Joe Moorhead's playbook, it could be an explosive day for the Ducks' offense.

The job of the offensive line for the Ducks is going to be important with its ability to open holes for the run game, as well as protecting Anthony Brown from the Bulldogs' game-changing pass rush. In the end, I expect Oregon's talent to overwhelm Fresno State late in the game, but it could be uncomfortably tight in the first half.

Oregon 42 Fresno State 24

Dylan Mickanen

After a season of bringing its own juice, Oregon football will be back in front of the Autzen faithful for the first time since 2019 on Saturday. Expect the Ducks to give the fans in attendance plenty to cheer for as arguably the most talented roster in school history takes the field against Fresno State. Oregon has the talent advantage all over the field but the Bulldogs playing a Week 0 game (45-0 win over UCONN) with the Ducks perhaps looking ahead of Ohio State could make the game closer for a half, especially given Fresno State's likely one of the better G5 schools nationally. Still, expect Oregon to win handily thanks to some late touchdown drives.

Oregon 38 Fresno State 17

John Rustik

Autzen stadium will be absolutely rocking for Oregon's first home game with fans in over a year. The crowd is going to give the Ducks a huge boost of energy for their first game.

Oregon's defense will prove to be a far tougher challenge than UCONN’s defense was for the Bulldogs. Fresno State will come out and give the Ducks a closer first half than most people expect, but the Ducks offense led by Anthony Brown will pull ahead in the second half.



Oregon 38 Fresno State 17

Nick Battey

I believe this will be a close game in the first half within one score, but in the second half Anthony Brown and Oregon’s offense starts to get going and it leads to a comfortable Oregon victory. The highlights of the game will come on the defensive end, where they will force multiple turnovers to help set the offense up in prime position. Fresno State will prove to be a solid warm-up game for Ohio State, with power five players on the field to test Oregon.

Oregon 35 Fresno State 14

Max Torres

As experienced and talented as the Oregon offense is, I think they'll need some time to get going against Fresno State, a team that fields a solid defense with athletes on the edges. I expect the Ducks to try and establish themselves on the ground early. After all, these two two schools recruit different body types and Oregon should have a marked advantage there.

I think the biggest question mark for the defense has to be the secondary, which will be tasked with slowing down Jalen Cropper, as well as Washington transfer Ty Jones who brings a lot of experience to the table and is a much longer receiving threat at 6-foot-4, 203 pounds. Jake Haener is a solid quarterback and I think he'll help this team put up some points while the defense gets settled in. Much like on offense, I think the Ducks should have the edge in stopping the run.

I think this one will be close for a while, maybe even the entire first half, but Oregon's talent is in another realm compared to the Bulldogs and should allow the Ducks to pull away and win in convincing fashion.

Oregon 42 Fresno State 24

