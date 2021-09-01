Oregon Climbs Into Top Five in New Team Recruiting Rankings

The Ducks aren't showing any signs of slowing down and made a huge jump from the previous rankings.

We're only in the first day of September, but it really feels like fall is in full swing. Not only here in Eugene, but across the country teams are getting ready to kick off their 2021 season and coaches are cleared for full contact with 2023 recruits.

On the topic of recruiting, SI All-American released its updated version of the 2022 team recruiting rankings and the Ducks were once again on the move. Oregon moved all the way from the No. 10 class to No. 5, the biggest move in the county this summer aside from Alabama, which sits at No. 2.

1. Penn State

2. Notre Dame

3. Alabama

4. Ohio State

5. Oregon (10)

6. Georgia

7. Texas

8. Texas A&M

9. Clemson

10. LSU

11. Florida State

12. Oklahoma

13. Boston College

14. Michigan

15. South Carolina

16. Rutgers

17. North Carolina

18. Virginia Tech

19. Baylor

20. Florida

21. Arkansas

22. Mississippi State

23. West Virginia

24. Iowa State

25. Stanford

The Ducks went on a tear in August and added three commitments, bringing their class total to 19 commitments. Mario Cristobal and his staff landed commitments from wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, athlete Jalil Tucker, and cornerback Jahlil Florence.

McMillan was the most-coveted of the trio, and the Ducks had to hold off Pac-12 foes USC and Arizona to secure his commitment. TMAC is one of the top wide receivers on the entire West Coast and is has picked up where he left off dominating secondaries in the Trinity League after taking home MVP honors at The Opening this summer.

The additions of Tucker and Florence didn't have much drama leading up to their additions, but it was another great recruiting win by the Ducks staff after getting both on campus during the Saturday Night Live weekend in late July. The San Diego duo strengthens a talent-rich pipeline that has treated Oregon very well over the years and gives the team two of the best cornerbacks out west that are battle tested.

With numbers getting tight moving forward, expect Oregon to get extremely selective with remaining needs along the defensive line, cornerback and potentially linebacker.

Looking at the Pac-12, the only other school included in the top 25 is Stanford, which comes in right at 25 after being unranked in our August rankings. The Cardinal went on an absolute tear in August and added six commitments, including their headliner in Texas DL Ernest Cooper IV.

This is an interesting development seeing that David Shaw was just recently able to complete his first round of early enrollment--a massive obstacle in the past due to the school's stringent academic requirements. To me this streak doesn't come as a surprise seeing that the school is one of the most marketable in the country in the NIL era, a world-class education, prime location in the Bay Area and plenty of NFL development.

You can view the full top 25 rankings here.

