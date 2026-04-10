Four-Star Tight End Recruit Charles Davis Making His Commitment

The Oregon Ducks are locked in a West Coast recruiting battle, but it's not against the USC Trojans this time. While four-star tight end recruit Charles Davis was considering USC at one point in his recruitment, Davis is set to announce his commitment on Friday with Oregon, UCLA, and Cal as his three finalists.

Davis' commitment is scheduled for approximately 6:30 p.m. PT on Friday, April 10.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

BREAKING: 4 ⭐️ (‘27) TE Charles Davis iii is set to commit from one of these schools, Friday, at 6:30 PM PST.

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Davis is a top 10 TE prospect in the nation and the #1 TE in California.

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Where should Charles go? 🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OgyK0ocpRf — Riley Alberts (@CfbRalb) April 9, 2026

Charles Davis' Commitment Preview

Both UCLA and Cal have new coaching staffs that emphasize recruiting, so Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff have had their work cut out for them when it comes to West Coast prospects on top of battling USC.

Former Ducks defensive coordinator and current Cal Golden Bears head coach Tosh Lupoi recently landed four-star safety recruit Myles Baker over schools like Oregon, LSU, and Stanford. Meanwhile, UCLA coach Bob Chesney and the Bruins recently landed three-star defensive lineman Montana Toilolo out of Mater Dei, a powerhouse high school program out of Southern California.

Davis' older brother, Niles Davis, is currently a safety for the Cal Golden Bears, and that family tie could end up making the difference for Charles Davis and his decision.

Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning, left, and Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi discus their game plan during the game against Oklahoma State. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Davis recently took spring visits to UCLA and USC, and his early commitment date could suggest he's leaning towards staying in California. He has official visits planned with Oregon and SMU, in addition to UCLA and Cal, later this summer, but those trips could be canceled once he reveals his commitment.

Regardless of where he commits on Friday, Davis will likely be pursued by the top programs on the West Coast until he signs an NLI. As a result, his visit plans moving forward will be worth monitoring as the early signing period approaches.

Oregon does not currently have a tight end committed in the class of 2027, but the Ducks did add five-star tight end Kendre Harrison as well as Penn State transfer tight end Andrew Olesh in the offseason. With Oregon's starting tight end Jamari Johnson expected to enter the 2027 NFL Draft, the depth chart won't be as crowded by the time Davis arrives in college.

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Still, even earlier playing time at Cal or UCLA could be too much to pass up for Davis.

Charles Davis Recruiting Profile

A consensus four-star recruit, Davis is listed as a tight end by 247Sports, but Rivals currently has him listed as a wide receiver prospect in the class of 2027.

According to 247Sports' rankings, Davis is the No. 10 tight end prospect and the No. 19 athlete from the state of California in his class. Regardless of position, 247Sports ranks Davis as the No. 223 overall recruit.

Standing at 6-5, 187, Davis brings size and athleticism as a pass catcher, whether it comes from the wide receiver or the tight end position.

Davis' highlight reel from his junior season shows his ability to beat opposing defenses as both a receiver and a blocker. He poses a vertical threat with a large catch radius, and his hands seem to be one of his biggest strengths, demonstrating the skill to make contested catches.