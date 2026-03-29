4-Star Safety Recruit Myles Baker Revealing Commitment Between Oregon, LSU, Cal

Four-star safety recruit Myles Baker is revealing his commitment at 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, March 29, and the talented prospect has a group of finalists that consists of Oregon, Alabama, Stanford, LSU, and Cal.

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Myles Baker Commitment Preview

Baker will be announcing his decision live on the Rivals YouTube channel on Sunday, and the Oregon Ducks could be in store for some good news. After the USC Trojans flipped four-star offensive lineman Drew Fielder away from Oregon, can the Ducks land Baker out of Sierra Canyon in Southern California?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Baker recently visited LSU back in January, and Oregon hosted him in September of 2025 for a game in Autzen Stadium. However, the pull to play closer to home could come into play for the Southern California prospect.

Out of his finalists, the closest schools to Baker's hometown are Cal and Stanford, but Oregon could be an option as a Big Ten team that's not too far away unlike LSU or Alabama. Local programs like USC and UCLA did not make the cut for Baker, but the Trojans and the Bruins could potentially get involved even after Baker makes his commitment.

How Myles Baker Could Fit Into Oregon's Recruiting Class

If the Ducks are able to land Baker over Cal and Stanford, he would be the first defensive back to join Oregon's recruiting class for the 2027 cycle. In the class of 2026, Oregon signed six defensive back recruits, and a talented safety like Baker would be a solid addition.

Standing at 6-1, 185, Baker's highlight tape from his junior season at Sierra Canyon is full of physical plays. As a hard-hitting safety, he also shows off his football instincts while appearing to be a willing tackler with closing speed.

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After losing Fielder to USC, Oregon's recruiting class is down to No. 17 in 247Sports' rankings with five commitments. Four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe is currently the highest-rated Oregon commit, ranked No. 93 overall in the nation by 247Sports.

Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff also hold verbal pledges from four-star EDGE Cameron Pritchett, four-star running back CaDarius McMiller, three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael, and three-star linebacker Sam Ngata.

While the recruiting calendar has shifted earlier with some teams building full classes in the offseason, there is still plenty of time with spring and summer visits remaining before the season ramps back up again. The Ducks typically hold a big recruiting weekend during the spring game, scheduled for April 25, and a number of prospects are expected on campus in the summer.

Some of the recruits that are set to visit Oregon in June include five-star defensive back and Georgia Bulldogs commit Donte Wright, four-star offensive tackle Ismael Camara, four-star offensive lineman Jackson Roper, four-star defensive lineman Kasi Currie, and four-star defensive lineman Julian Caldwell.

Cherry Creek offensive lineman Jackson Roper visits Ohio Stadium on the day of the Ohio State Buckeyes football game against UCLA on Nov. 15, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With so many summer visits planned, the Ducks are likely going to build out their recruiting class during June, July, and August. Most prospects have already been on campus before for a game day experience or potentially Oregon's junior day events in the winter. As a result, these upcoming official visits could help finalize decisions for both the Ducks staff and recruits.