Cleveland Browns' Kevin Stefanski Addresses Injuries To Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has officially ruled out quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett in the Browns' first NFL preseason game on Friday vs. the Carolina Panthers. Gabriel and Pickett have lingering hamstring injuries.
Stefanski's plan is to start rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, while newly-signed Tyler Huntley will also be available. Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco will not play in Friday's preseason game but will practice in Cleveland's joint practice against Carolina on Wednesday.
Kevin Stefanski Addresses Injuries, Status Of Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett
Stefanski said that Gabriel and Pickett will participate in 7-on-7's in Wednesday's joint practice. However, the status for both quarterbacks for next week's preseason game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles is uncertain.
Gabriel was able to practice at a limited capacity in the Browns' 10th training camp practice on Monday, so it appears that his continued participation would indicate that he hasn't had any setbacks to his hamstring.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick, Pickett hasn't practiced fully since July 26.
"We've got a game Friday night coming up," Stefankski said. "We'll rest some starters. Some players will play, obviously holding out some guys due to injury, as you know. And then we'll play Shedeur at quarterback... It's a great opportunity for all of our young players in that football game."
Below is a photo of all six Browns quarterbacks (including Deshaun Watson) at Wednesday's joint practice.
NFL Preseason Big Opportunity For Gabriel
The NFL preseason is a huge opportunity for Gabriel to show Stefanski that he could be Cleveland's starting quarterback by performing well in "real" game action instead of just practice.
The hope is that Gabriel will be able to come back from his lingering injury and play in at least one of Cleveland's preseason games. However, Oregon Ducks fans may have to wait a little longer to watch their Heisman trophy finalist in his first NFL action.
Gabriel will have a chance to rise up the depth chart. On the first official depth chart, the Browns listed Flacco as the starter with Pickett as the backup. Behind them, Gabriel and Sanders fell into the third and fourth spots, respectively. Deshaun Watson, who is entering his fourth season with the team, was listed as the No. 5 quarterback as he continues to recover from a re-ruptured Achilles.
Browns Training Camp Stats
After drafting Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Cleveland surprised many by selecting former Colorado Buffaloes star Sanders in the fifth round. Each rookie has had a strong NFL offseason so far with a real shot at winning the starting job.
In limited action due to a hamstring injury, Gabriel went 4/5 passing on Monday.
For the entire 10 days of training camp so far, Gabriel has gone 66/118 passing, with four passing touchdowns and two interceptions. This is good for a completion percentage of 55.9 percent.
Here are the stats for the other three quarterbacks through 10 practices:
- Joe Flacco is 63/104 with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- Shedeur Sanders is 56/79 with six touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- Kenny Pickett is 27/38 with three touchdowns and one interception.
Gabriel's Unique Personality
Gabriel can drive pretty much any car that he wants after signing his rookie NFL contract. However, instead of a shiny Lamborghini, Gabriel decided to partner with the Chrysler brand and its award-winning Chrysler Pacifica minivan. It’s one of the Heisman Trophy finalist’s first endorsement deals as an NFL athlete.
Gabriel’s new ride is driven with the purpose of connection and an inclusive leadership style. Keep an eye out in Cleveland for a Gabriel-driven minivan full of Browns players.
At Oregon, Gabriel also drove a minivan around Eugene.
Browns Preseason Schedule
The Browns face the Carolina Panthers on Friday in their first preseason game. Kickoff in Charlotte is set for 7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. MT) on the NFL Network. The Browns are also holding joint practices with the Panthers on Wednesday.
After that, Cleveland plays the Philadelphia Eagles (Aug. 16) and Los Angeles Rams (Aug. 23).