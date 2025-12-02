Ducks Digest

Impact Of Oregon Ducks Losing Offensive Coordinator Will Stein To Kentucky

After the Kentucky Wildcats fired Mark Stoops, Kentucky is finalizing a deal to hire Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein as its new head coach. How does losing Stein impact Oregon, coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks' College Football Playoff hopes?

Ally Osborne

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a picture with Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

With the college football regular season ending, it seems like coaching carousel announcements and news reach every program, including the No. 6 Oregon Ducks.

After Oregon's 26-14 road win against their Big Ten rival Washington Huskies, reports began to intensify about the Ducks' offensive coordinator Will Stein bringing his talents to his hometown.

After the Kentucky Wildcats fired Mark Stoops, who coached for the team for 13 seasons, Kentucky is finalizing a deal to hire Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein as its new head coach, per Yahoo Sports Ross' Dellinger. The sides are expected to finalize the agreement soon per the report.

Stein is expected to call Oregon’s offense throughout the College Football Playoff, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. Stein’s decision to stay with the Ducks through the College Football Playoff is a massive win for the program ... and especially for quarterback Dante Moore, who has built a close, trusted relationship with his offensive coordinator.

Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein, left, former Oregon defensive coordinator Nick Aliotti and former Oregon coach Rich Brooks talk before the game as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taking the Call

According to Cats Illustrated with On3 Sports, Stein was expected to interview with the Wildcats on Monday. The publication also added Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline is reportedly interviewing for the position on Tuesday.

Hartline replaced Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator at the end of the 2024-2025 season.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass as offensive coordinator Will Stein during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Stein's Status

The offensive coordinator at Oregon for the past three seasons, Stein also works as the quarterbacks coach for the Ducks, influencing the careers of notable athletes like Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and current Duck starter Dante Moore. Stein's history of developing top talent is a huge positive mark for the Kentucky job. Stein was also a quarterback coach at Louisville, Texas, and UTSA.

There's also the offensive prowess Stein shows designing plays for the Ducks. With Oregon boasting 2821 total offensive yards on the season so far. Stein and the Ducks are 34-2 for regular season games during his three year tenure.

Heart in Kentucky

“I grew up a die-hard Cats fan, actually. My dad played there, so I went to every game at Commonwealth Stadium. I grew up in really SEC football," Will Stein said to On3 Sports prior to the 2024-2025 season.

Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein, right, participates in a drill with defensive back Steve Stephens IV and quarterback Ty Thompson on the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 03 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Home Town Ties Still in Kentucky

Another potential motivator for Stein's speculated departure is his family, who still resides in Kentucky, Stein's home state. Stein's mother and aunt, Debbie Nutt Stein and Blakey Nutt Martinare, actually well-known in Louisville (Stein's alma mater where he played quarterback and got his coaching start) for their bakery, SissyCakes.

During the fourth quarter of the Ducks' 69-3 takedown of the Oklahoma State Cowboys atAutzen Stadium, the CBS Sports broadcast crew and sideline reporter Jenny Dell shared the Stein's sweet tooth savviness.

"It is the best thing I've ever tasted - dessert wise - in my life. I'm not kidding," said play-by-play personality Brad Nessler about the Stein family cakes during the game broadcast.

Stein's mom and aunt have made special cakes for each of the teams the talented offensive coordinator coached at, with several green and yellow designs for the CBS team.

Impact On Oregon's Playoff Hopes

Stein staying with the Ducks throughout the playoff is massive for the program, and specifically Oregon quarterback Dante Moore - who is very close with Stein.

It will undoubtedly help keep continuity as the Ducks look to push deeper into the CFP this season. Oregon's offense has been humming and is hoping to get back two of its top wide receivers in Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. - who have been out the past four games with injury.

There were some signs showing he could stay with the Ducks until the season conclusion.

First off, Stein and Ducks coach Dan Lanning are very close, and with Stein being the first interview reportedly for Kentucky shows that Lanning must have approved of Stein's involvement in the coaching search. Lanning did not leave Georgia as it's defensive coordinator for his current Oregon job until the end of it's championship season, so potentially Lanning may ask the same of his coach.

oregon ducks quarterback dante moore uniform combination helmet nike nil phil knight autzen stadium dan lanning big ten best uniforms / oregon ducks on si darby winter

There's also the very real allure of Oregon making a run at the College Football National Championship title. Based on Oregon's placement in the playoffs, Stein might want the feather in his cap of helping coach a championship team before moving to rebuild Kentucky's.

Stoops Says Goodbye

Throughout his lengthy (especially in the modern era of college football) tenure with the Wildcats, Stoops consistently turned in a solid report card with Kentucky, especially given their SEC opponents. Kentucky went to eight bowl games under Stoop's leadership.

However, two losing seasons in a row, especially with a 45-17 loss against Vanderbilt on the road and a shutout 41-0 loss against Louisville right after spelled the end for the longtime coach. Before his departure, Stoops was the longest serving coach in the SEC, a testament to the tumultuous relationship with coaches and their programs.

