Conflicting Reports Emerge About Oregon’s Evan Stewart DUII Case

Conflicting reports emerged Friday about the status of Oregon receiver Evan Stewart’s DUII case. Springfield Police previously announced that Stewart was arrested Oct. 18 on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, talks with Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At approximately 7 a.m. PT on Friday morning, KATU reported, citing municipal court records, that prosecutors declined to file a DUII charge following Stewart’s Oct. 18 arrest.

However, roughly an hour later at 8 a.m. PT, The Oregonian/OregonLive reporter Ryan Clarke reported that "Prosecutors are awaiting delivery of evidence, which can sometimes take days or weeks depending on if it was a blood draw, before formally filing charges."

Clarke’s post did not establish whether Stewart underwent a blood draw or whether prosecutors would ultimately file a DUII charge.

“The prosecutor has not dismissed charges. The prosecutor has not filed charges as they are awaiting evidence,” Springfield Police Deputy Chief George Crolly told The Oregonian/OregonLive, according to Clarke’s Friday post on X.

Clarke also shared a police statement saying Stewart had been issued a violation-level citation for driving while suspended. According to the police statement shared by Clarke, that citation was additional to, rather than a replacement for, the DUII allegation.

Based on my conversation with Springfield PD yesterday, this is inaccurate.



Prosecutors are awaiting delivery of evidence, which can sometimes take days or weeks depending on if it was a blood draw, before formally filing charges.



That’s why it says “no complaint filed” online. https://t.co/HP2k4tLzs8 — Ryan Clarke (@RyanTClarke) October 23, 2026

The senior was downgraded from questionable to doubtful late last week before the Nebraska game because of an undisclosed injury. He is again listed out on Oregon's official availability report before the Ducks travel to take on Illinois on the road. Following the Fighting Illini, Oregon has games against No. 24 Northwestern and No. 3 Ohio State.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half with tight end Jamari Johnson (9) during a game against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stewart leads Oregon with 27 receptions and 352 receiving yards. His four touchdown catches are tied with Dakorien Moore for the team lead.

What Dan Lanning Said

Lanning opened his Monday press conference by discussing an incident that he said did not meet the program’s standards. He did not mention Stewart by name and said he would not discuss the matter further publicly.

"Obviously, there's an incident this weekend that didn't match our standard here in our program," Lanning said. "There will be appropriate action taken. We're still gathering some details on what that situation looks like, but that will be handled internally. I'm not going to respond to any other questions about that. We're going to handle that with our guys."

Oregon coach Dan Lanning | Jake Bunn

"There's an expectation of how you have to act and how you need to perform," the Oregon coach continued. "(It) kind of overshadows the success that we had on Saturday, which is disappointing. But that will be handled by us internally, and it's not something I'm going to speak on publicly."

With Stewart and wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan out on the availability report, the Ducks can expect receiver Dakorien Moore to lead the position group. On Saturday quarterback Dylan Raiola is expected to start over quarterback Brock Thomas with fellow signal-caller Dante Moore also out.

Moore has been practicing and participating in pregame warmups before the Ducks’ last two games after suffering a concussion at USC on Sept. 26, but Lanning has not provided a timeline for his return.

Oregon and Illinois will kickoff at 12 p.m. PT at Gies Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

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