Three Things You Didn’t See on TV During Oregon's Win Over Nebraska

EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks led Nebraska for exactly 28 seconds on Saturday night in Autzen Stadium but it was the only 28 seconds that mattered. Oregon escaped with a 17-14 win to improve to 4-2, delivering the kind of late-game finish that makes fans forget how long they spent holding their breath.

Oregon’s defense made that finish possible. The Ducks held Nebraska to 242 total yards, including just 78 rushing, while recording three sacks, eight tackles for loss and an interception. With Oregon’s offense managing only 91 yards through three quarters, the defense kept the Ducks within striking distance.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Then quarterback Dylan Raiola gave Oregon the spark it desperately needed against the team he once led. The Ducks generated 151 yards in the fourth quarter, more than in the first three combined. Raiola capped a 20-play, 82-yard drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jamari Johnson with 28 seconds remaining.

But the emotions at Autzen Stadium stretched beyond the final score as the hours went into the next day. There was Raiola embracing quarterback Dante Moore after a night that tested Oregon’s quarterback room again. There was his sprint toward Nebraska’s tunnel, hoping to find a familiar face. Before the game began, quarterback Dante Moore made his presence felt.

Here are three things the TV broadcast didn't show during Oregon's comeback win over Nebraska.

This weekly column will publish the day after every Ducks game. Be sure to come back each week for more.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore | Oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Dylan Raiola And Dante Moore's Special Moment

Dylan Raiola entered the fourth quarter against Nebraska with Oregon searching for an offensive spark. After leading the Ducks to a comeback win against the team he transferred from, he shared a moment with starting quarterback Dante Moore.

Moore remained sidelined after sustaining a concussion against USC on Sept. 26. He has practiced and participated in pregame warmups during the last two weeks, maintaining his infectious energy and familiar smile while unable to take the field with his teammates.

Dylan Raiola sprinted to Nebraska’s tunnel before his former team left the field. Then, he shared this special moment with Dante Moore. #goducks https://t.co/MY66Tqy5El pic.twitter.com/MGisbY8I46 — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) October 18, 2026

After the win, Raiola embraced Moore, who was in street clothes. Moore leaned in to share a few words in his ear before the two ran toward Oregon’s tunnel and the locker room together.

Both have described their friendship as a brotherhood. The past few weeks have given that bond a more personal meaning as they navigate circumstances no one envisioned entering the season.

When Moore suffered his injury against USC, Raiola stepped in to help Oregon win. But when Raiola spoke about Moore afterward, his concern went beyond football. He described giving Moore a big hug, emphasizing that his teammate’s well-being mattered more than the game.

Against Nebraska, the support went both ways. Moore had to watch another game from the sideline, while Raiola waited three quarters for his opportunity after losing the starting assignment to Brock Thomas. Their embrace came after a night that required patience from both quarterbacks, for very different reasons.

Dylan Raiola Sprints To Nebraska Tunnel

Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) hands the ball off to wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. (17) against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After finishing his postgame television interview, Raiola turned around to find his old Nebraska teammates leaving the field. He sprinted toward the Cornhuskers’ tunnel, hoping to catch one player in particular: wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr., his freshman-year roommate in Lincoln.

"One of my best friends. We came into college together... So I was really excited to see him," Raiola said.

The reunion added another layer to an emotional night for Raiola, as many Nebraska fans in the stands made their displeasure of him known with boos. Raiola was able to take a moment for the friendships he built during two seasons in Lincoln. He also made it clear that he's happy with his choise to transfer to Oregon.

"I mean, look, it's bigger than football for me. Relationships and memories you make in this game go a lot further than, you know, plays in the game. But, yeah, I mean, I was happy to see them, but I promise you I was more happy going out wearing locker and with a dub and seeing these guys," Raiola continued.

I asked Oregon QB Dylan Raiola why he sprinted to the Nebraska tunnel after the win.



“It’s bigger than football for me… but I promise you I was more happy to go into that Oregon locker room with a dub and see these guys.” pic.twitter.com/7VLHnmrNGl — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) October 18, 2026

Dante Moore Makes Presence Felt

Before the Nebraska game, Moore threw passes during warmups, his familiar smile and energy evident as he spent time on the field with his teammates. Staying involved has given him a way to contribute while his recovery keeps him out of game action.

Moore has participated in practice and pregame warmups over the past two weeks, but there is still no timeline for his return from the concussion he sustained against USC on Sept. 26. He was listed as out on Oregon’s availability reports throughout Nebraska week.

The Ducks now turn toward games against Illinois, Northwestern and Ohio State with another week of questions at quarterback. The Nov. 7 road matchup against the Buckeyes falls exactly six weeks after Moore’s injury, though his participation remains uncertain.

Oregon QB Dante Moore throwing some passes during pregame warmups ahead of tonight’s matchup vs. Nebraska.



Moore remains out as he works his way back from a concussion, but his infectious smile and energy are on full display. pic.twitter.com/7vbHiSCcm9 — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) October 18, 2026

Oregon’s quarterback situation remains unsettled heading into Illinois week, even after Raiola’s late-game heroics.

“You evaluate it again. College football is crazy, and winning is hard,” Lanning said.

For now, Moore’s presence offers something beyond an answer about when he will play again. The connection is clear.

Next up, Oregon hits the road and travels to Illinois for a 12 p.m. PT Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 24.

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