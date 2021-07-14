Mario Cristobal Hires Former UCF Special Teams Coordinator Nick Toth
Mario Cristobal has made another big hire as we close in on 2021 fall camp. This time it's Nick Toth, the former Special Teams Coordinator at UCF, according to a report from FootballScoop.com.
Toth will work primarily with the outside linebackers at Oregon, and reunites with Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRuyter after spending time with him at bothTexas A&M, where he helped develop Von Miller and Fresno State, where he worked with All-American safety Philip Thomas who was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.
While at Fresno State he served as defensive coordinator and fielded an elite defense in 2013 which ranked sixth in the FBS with three sacks per game and more than 40 total on the year.
What makes this an even more appealing hire for Oregon is that Toth has specialized in creating turnovers, something DeRuyter has emphasized as a top priority for his defense.
To put Toth's expertise into context, before he was hired at Fresno State the Bulldogs had just nine turnovers in 2011, but in his first season, the 2012 Bulldogs forced a staggering 35 turnovers, which ranked fifth in the FBS.
This move could also help Oregon address a lack experience on the outside at linebacker, and Cristobal has just added another great football mind to help bridge the gap and squeeze the most potential out of that group.
More from Ducks Digest
REPORT: Cristobal Makes Defensive Hire
Mario Cristobal has bolstered his defensive staff ahead of the 2021 season.
Oregon offer a Game Changer for Jurrion Dickey?
The rising WR is seeing his recruitment heat up ahead of his junior season.
Dylan's WNBA Dish: Recapping the Season for the Pro Ducks at the Break
How have Ionescu, Sabally, and Hebard fared in their second WNBA seasons so far?
2023 WR Jurrion Dickey accomplishes "childhood goal", talks Oregon offer
Dylan's WNBA Dish: Recapping ProDucks in action
Oregon slugger Kenyon Yovan agrees to deal with Angels
Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports
Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE