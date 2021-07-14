REPORT: Cristobal Makes Defensive Hire

The Ducks head coach makes another strategic move, this time bolstering his coaching staff on defense.

Mario Cristobal has made another big hire as we close in on 2021 fall camp. This time it's Nick Toth, the former Special Teams Coordinator at UCF, according to a report from FootballScoop.com.

Toth will work primarily with the outside linebackers at Oregon, and reunites with Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRuyter after spending time with him at bothTexas A&M, where he helped develop Von Miller and Fresno State, where he worked with All-American safety Philip Thomas who was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.

While at Fresno State he served as defensive coordinator and fielded an elite defense in 2013 which ranked sixth in the FBS with three sacks per game and more than 40 total on the year.

What makes this an even more appealing hire for Oregon is that Toth has specialized in creating turnovers, something DeRuyter has emphasized as a top priority for his defense.

To put Toth's expertise into context, before he was hired at Fresno State the Bulldogs had just nine turnovers in 2011, but in his first season, the 2012 Bulldogs forced a staggering 35 turnovers, which ranked fifth in the FBS.

This move could also help Oregon address a lack experience on the outside at linebacker, and Cristobal has just added another great football mind to help bridge the gap and squeeze the most potential out of that group.

