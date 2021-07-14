Yovan Agrees to Deal with Angels

Oregon junior Kenyon Yovan has reportedly agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Angels. He announced the move on Instagram.

The Ducks infielder and relief pitcher said his goodbyes to the University of Oregon in the post after five seasons in Eugene.

"I have had green and yellow running through my veins since the beginning," Yovan wrote. "The friends, teammates and coaches that I have met since I have been here will always be close to my heart. This university has helped me in so many ways through all the highs and lows throughout my career here.

"With that being said, I want to say that I have happily agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and will be beginning my professional baseball career. Again, the University of Oregon, thank you for everything. KY21 out."

Yovan was first drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 32nd round of the 2016 MLB draft when he was a senior at Westview High School in Portland. He was picked again in the 27th round of the 2019 draft by the Angels, where he will now kick off his major league career.

Yovan was one of the Ducks' most reliable relief pitchers in 2017 and 2018, posting a 1.97 ERA and 15 saves in 2017 and a 2.98 ERA with five saves in 2018. The right-hander earned a spot National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association All-America First Team after his dominant 2017 season.

He made just three appearances on the mound in his final three seasons, including an injury-ridden 2019 season where he suffered a season-ending injury in the opener.

He struggled as a hitter in his first few seasons but turned into a real threat at the plate in 2020. He was on pace for an unbelievable season, posting a .429 average, .714 slugging percentage, and .566 on-base percentage with four homers and nine RBIs in 15 games.

Yovan became the first Duck to ever be named an All-American as a pitcher and a batter when he was named to the Collegiate Baseball All-America First Team following the shortened 2020 season.

He kept the momentum at the plate going in 2021, leading the Ducks with 17 dingers and 57 runs batted in.

Yovan is one of the most important players for the program since its rebirth in 2009, as he stayed to help the program become a powerhouse in the Pac-12 despite being drafted. The Ducks finished no higher than seventh place in the conference in each of his first three seasons, which includes two losing seasons.

Success finally came the Ducks' way in 2021, as they hosted the Eugene Regional and were incredibly close to advancing to a Super Regional. Yovan was a big part of the turnaround, and now he'll look to help an Angels organization that has not won a postseason game since 2009.

