Oregon offer a Game Changer for Jurrion Dickey?

One of 2023's top talents on the West Coast netted a dream offer from Oregon this week.

The Ducks are scorching on the recruiting trail and the staff is busy planning ahead and laying the foundation for 2023. Just this week Oregon offered 2023 wide receiver Jurrion Dickey from San Jose (Calif.) Valley Christian High School, and it's one he'd been chasing for some time.

Ducks Digest caught up with Dickey to learn about what the offer means for him and the latest in his recruitment.

With rising juniors, contact rules are a bit different for college coaches. They have to go through the recruit's high school coach and arrange a phone call through them. Essentially the recruits have to call the coaches.

A phone call with Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon led to the offer.

"I called him up in the morning, we talked about the school and everything and he said he wanted to let me know I had an offer from Oregon," Dickey said of the call.

The versatile offensive weapon reeled in 14 passes for 239 receiving yards and five touchdowns in a shortened spring season and already has offers from half of the Pac-12, but this one was special.

"It means a lot," he said of the offer from the Ducks. "Growing up I always watched Oregon every day before pop warner games. I always watched De'Athony Thomas highlights and everything. Childhood goal accomplished as of right now."

The Oregon coaches are no strangers to Northern California, specifically Valley Christian, where they found dynamic, do-it-all wide receiver/running back Byron Marshall, who became the first player in Pac-12 history to rush for 1,000 yards (1,038 in 2013) and eclipse 1,000 receiving yards (1,003 in 2014) in his college career to help lead the Ducks to a national championship appearance.

Dickey said it's good to have someone from his school play for Oregon, and that he's chasing similar numbers for his junior season.

"It feels good. It definitely gives me a spotlight. My coach talks about him a lot. He brings him up, him and Colin Johnson. It puts a little pressure on me, I'm fine with it.

"I'm trying to put up numbers like him. I want 1,2000 receiving yards this season-- it's more than double my freshman year. That's the goal. I definitely want over the seven touchdowns I did my freshman year."

Dickey was named the 2019 West Catholic Athletic League Freshman Player of the Year and has only continued to impress in the time since.

Following a big-time offer from the Ducks, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound wideout is planning to be in Eugene for the Saturday Night Live camp at the end of the month when visits resume following the dead period.

"I'm planning to go to SNL at the end of the month," Dickey told Ducks Digest. "I'm supposed to take a trip up there with my coaches and my mom.

"I'm trying to take a trip out to Arizona and Arizona State. When I’m out there for Oregon I want to check out Oregon State as well."

With communication admittedly a bit slower for 2023 prospects, the rising junior is hearing the most from Oregon and Washington, one of multiple offers he's hoping to land moving forward.

"BIG 10 offers, I want some of the schools from the South like LSU, Alabama and Clemson. I want big schools and I definitely want that Washington offer too," he said.

Dickey is looking to develop into a big-time wide receiver and offered up what he brings to the table as a major college football recruit.

"I'm a very strong runner, I make big plays when needed. My routes are good and I read coverage well."

He was one of my top performers when I saw him in Los Angeles at The Opening and continued to make big plays at the Routes Versus Coverage Showcase in Oakland over the weekend.

His game-winning catch sent his team to the championship and blew up on social media.

"Honestly when the play happened and I had caught the ball over the dude--before that I had mossed a dude already for a touchdown, but the ref counted it as a touchdown, and still people were saying it didn't count. The defensive back was saying 'you won’t run it back and moss me.'

"I was so excited we won the game. As I was going to jump up to the players my first thought was my mom so I just ran up to my mom and dodged everyone. It wasn't a through it was just impulse. If I didn't make that catch we would have lost and it was to go to the championship game."

*WATCH JURRION DICKEY HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

More from Ducks Digest

Four Ducks taken in 2021 MLB Draft

Michael Wooten breaks down Oregon commitment

Schools starting to stand out for Oregon LB target Robby Snelling

Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com