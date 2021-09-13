Justin Flowe Suffers "significant injury"

How serious is the injury to Oregon's emerging star linebacker?

The Oregon linebacker corps saw a lot of different players get in the rotation Saturday in Columbus after both Kayvon Thibodeaux and freshman linebacker Justin Flowe were ruled out against Ohio State.

Thibodeaux is "getting better and better" according to Cristobal, but the news with Flowe's injury doesn't sound quite as promising after he was spotted in a walking boot before Saturday's game. When asked if he felt Flowe would play later in the season, Cristobal wouldn't make a determination on the young linebacker's availability for this year.

"I wish I could say on Flowe what it's gonna be," he said. "It's a pretty significant injury, so we don't know. [We're] always hopeful, but it seems to be a little bit longer term than anything else."

Cristobal went on to add that the team knew they would be without Flowe this weekend before making the trip.

"Justin, we found out midweek that he wasn't gonna be able to [play], but there's really no advantage in giving out information like that, and we respect the privacy of our football players and in the building it's always confidentiality with that medical stuff."

Flowe suffered the injury against Fresno State but the team didn’t know about the injury until Tuesday, when they determined he wouldn’t be able to play due to something that happened in the Ducks' week 1 contest.

A few other injury notes, tight end Cam McCormick is out for the season with a “significant leg injury”. This clearly comes as brutal news for McCormick, who came back from multiple surgeries and made a big catch against Ohio State on Saturday.

Cristobal is confident that starting linebacker Mase Funa “is good to go and will be ok." Freshman Keith Brown, who filled in as the starter for Flowe at WILL linebacker, left the game with cramps and should be fine moving forward.

