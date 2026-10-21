Dan Lanning's Latest Comments Add Intrigue to Oregon's Quarterback Battle

The Oregon Ducks enter an important Big Ten game for the third week in a row without fans knowing who the starting quarterback will be.

Dylan Raiola earned the start for the game after Dante Moore sustained a concussion vs. USC. But he was benched in favor of Brock Thomas in the fourth quarter against UCLA. Thomas started against Nebraska, but Raiola replaced him in the fourth quarter.

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks out to the field after taking a time out late in the second half in a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks hit the road for the first time in nearly a month to play the Illinois Fighting Illini. While Lanning hasn’t officially ruled out Moore ahead of Wednesday’s 5 p.m. PT injury report, he broke down the starting battle between Raiola and Thomas.

“Yeah, every week's week-to-week, and I think that's the best thing that those guys have recognized is we got to go out and work again, right? It's your body of work; it's what you do in practice,” Lanning said. “They're attacking it, and both getting reps and doing a great job of that.”

Lanning said after Saturday’s game that Thomas started due to taking care of the ball better and had fewer turnovers in practice. When asked about specific keys he’s looking for this week, Lanning kept it vague.

Oregon Ducks On SI Jake Bunn

“Every day is a new evaluation. I mean, I think there's some things we're doing better, and there's some things we still have to clean up, and that's kind of the way it always is when you have install and new, right?”

“As you go into a week, there's going to be new plays, new checks that you have to work through those kinks, but they're doing some good things, and they have some stuff they can improve on,” he added.

Raiola notably did speak to the media on Wednesday after Lanning.

The Oregon coach also addressed the recent performances of some of the team’s true freshmen, how the defense is putting the offense on its back and offered his thoughts on the 24-team College Football Playoff expansion.

Everything Dan Lanning Said

Opening Statement:

“Another day there. Again, situational ball for us today. Feels like forever since we've been on the road. So, this is, you know, some reminders for our guys and what that looks like, and a really well-coached team by Coach Bielema, so have to be prepared for that. But guys, attacked it today. Got to got to be ready to roll.”

Receiver Jalen Lott’s Performance Back From Injury:

“Yeah, I mean it's super impressive. I mean, obviously, I think the first one he touched, which he got back, right, could have been a big play opportunity for us. Some tough, tough catch, but we expect them to make big plays like that. We've seen it a lot of practice, so having a healthy version of him is beneficial.”

If Brandon Smith Can Make It a Three Running Back Rotation:

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Brandon Smith (26) carries the ball during the second half against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Andrew Marshall (7) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think again, we're always trying to find guys that can play winning football for us. And you know, Brandon's obviously presented some sparks and done some good stuff for us. So, continue to find ways to get him involved.”

Confidence of Placekicker Gage Hurych:

“Yeah, it's what we thought Gage would be, and it's a great example of the development there in the special teams room of putting him in situations he's going to have success and him taking advantage of it.”

“Nobody ever recognizes specialists unless it doesn't go right. But RJ has been outstanding, Bailey's been outstanding, Gage has been outstanding in those areas, and then there's still areas for growth, right? We can be better when it comes to our kickoffs. And the locations that go, those go in. So, we're just looking for every guy to continue to grow. But Gage has done a good job.”

How the Defense Has Embraced Picking Up the Offense:

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) warms up before a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We've been on the other side of things where you got to outscore the other team, and I've always told our guys there's going to be moments in time where one side's got to put the other side on their back and go take advantage of it.”

“There hasn't been a lot of those situations for us here in the past, really, Texas Tech is maybe one that sticks out a little bit last year that we had, where the defense played a really solid game, but there aren't very many of those that have happened.”

“To win football games, it's a team effort; it's a collective effort, and the thing that gets unseen is, okay, protecting the ball, or time of possession. The game can be played in a lot of different ways. We've just always been the team that's played it with putting a lot of points on the board, but you got to be able to adjust and adapt based on what your team's doing well, and then recognize those moments in playing.”

College Football Playoff 24-Team Expansion:

“I really haven't read that much into it because I know it doesn't affect us right now. But ultimately, I think I've been an advocate for it, for multiple reasons. I think there's a revenue gap that has to be replaced if championship games end up looking a little bit different.”

“I think there's still a lot of other things that can be changed, too. I'm not a big proponent of bowl games. I think teams with an advantage or high rankings should have home games, but ultimately, I think it's a good thing. It's going to allow a little less chaos at the end.”

“There'll still be chaos, but a little less chaos at the end of the season. Team something to play for, and there's. I think we've recognized that there's teams that are right on the cusp or right on the bubble that probably deserve the opportunity to play because they're that caliber of team. And it's just changed over time, so ready to adapt with change.”

Challenge for Dayton Raiola With an Older Brother on the Team:

“Yeah, Dayton's his own man, right? He comes out to practice, has his own relationships on the team, does his own job, plays a different position. So, it's great seeing that connection when it shows up, especially in practice when it's QB to tight end. But he's his own person, and he's done an unbelievable job being a great part of this team and working his tail off every day to make us better.”

Challenge That Illinois Receiver Collin Dixon Presents:

Oct 10, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Collin Dixon (17) tries to evade Michigan State Spartans defensive back Charles Brantley (4) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I mean, it really shows up in the situations that we hit today. When you talk about third down, red area, they're going to find ways and opportunities to make sure when a game is on the line or big-time situations that he's in position to catch the ball.”

“So, we have to be aware of where he's at all times, you know, because he's somebody that they will use as a weapon, whether they line him up in the backfield, move him on a motion, throw a screen to him, get the ball down the field. Like he's a really good player.”

Coordinating the Pass Game With Younger Players:

“Yeah, I think you got to go back to your roots of, like, what is our system? What's that look like? What's you got to make it simple for players rather than you know packaging multiple things. Maybe this is a good answer versus multiple coverages, right?”

“And ask our guys to be able to execute that at a high level, hold the standard higher, right? Are we finishing in a dominant position? Are we blocking on the perimeter the way we need to? Are we attacking the ball and really coach the fundamentals?”

“I think a lot of people start to coach scheme more in those moments, and then again, an awareness of your team, recognize your strengths, be able to play into that. And that doesn't always mean – sometimes the best third-down play is an opportunity to still have the ball and punt it away, right?”

“Because the reality is, you get an opportunity to flip the field for a large sum of yards. Sometimes the best red-area play is burning the ball as a quarterback, so you get a chance to kick a field goal. There's, it's all about making sure we have opportunities to have points and make great decisions. But we have good players. And those guys have given them an opportunity to step up and make plays.”

Safeties Peyton Woodyard and Devin Jackson’s Performances:

Oregon Ducks defensive back Peyton Woodyard hauls in a ball during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, both those guys. Again, if they touch the field for us, we see them in starters. And Peyton's played a significant role for us throughout the year. Devin's a great example of a young guy that's continuing getting better and better and better.”

“And there's multiple other guys I can mix in the secondary that are following that same wavelength. And certainly, injury provided an opportunity for DJ to get more reps, but he's done a good job with those reps. And with that said, there's still cleanup. There's still areas to get better, but he's going to be a really good player.”

Receiver Evan Stewart’s Injury Availability:

“Yeah, you'll see it on all that on Wednesday. Doesn't benefit us really to disclose it.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.