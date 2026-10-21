What Dante Moore’s Injury Return Could Mean for His NFL Draft Stock

EUGENE - Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore’s NFL Draft situation is one of a kind. His choice to return to Oregon instead of declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, where he was projected to be a top-five overall selection, was notable at the time. Fast forward six games into the 2026 season, and Moore has been dealt his fair share of adversity.

Moore has missed two full games since sustaining a concussion against the USC Trojans on Sept. 26. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has not provided a timeline for his return, although Moore has been practicing and participating in pregame warmups before the Ducks’ last two games.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore | Oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Questions loom about how his absence is impacting his NFL Draft stock.

NFL eyes are certainly on Oregon. On Saturdays at Autzen Stadium this season, anywhere from five to 30+ NFL scouts and personnel have been listed on the press box seating chart.

Where Dante Moore Stands in the NFL Draft Conversation

Moore's concussion has paused his 2026 season, but the talent that made him such an intriguing prospect is still on film.

So, how much has actually changed?

An NFL scout shared insight with Oregon Ducks On SI that combined his own evaluation with feedback gathered from other scouts.

“I wouldn’t say anything has been affected yet,” the scout said.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrates with wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The big takeaway from the conversation is that not playing again this season could increase Moore’s "risk of falling" in the NFL Draft. The concern is added uncertainty, which teams try to avoid specifically in the first round, and wanting to see that he has recovered.

There is enough talent and tape of high-end throws to make Moore "probably" a first-round pick as it stands but there is room for improvement that scouts are looking for that includes: throwing under duress and decision making. So far this season, Moore has 926 passing yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions across three full games and roughly one quarter against USC.

Generally, scouts account for protection and receiver play in their evaluations, although those factors can be tough to separate from the quarterback’s performance. For Moore, that means considering an Oregon offense still working to find consistency around him. The scout noted that those early-season growing pains “showed poorly for Dante,” but evaluators recognize the context.

A look at the latest NFL Draft big boards and rankings echoes that sentiment. NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. included Moore at No. 25 overall on his first 2027 NFL Draft Big Board. Six quarterbacks landed ahead of him, including Texas’ Arch Manning at No. 24.

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) celebrates after a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the season, Kiper said his prediction for the No. 1 overall selection was a two-quarterback race between Moore and Manning. The outlook has changed, but Moore’s inclusion among his top 25 prospects shows again that he has not fallen off the NFL radar. While a big board ranks prospects rather than projecting where they will be selected, that placement keeps him in the first-round conversation.

A separate ESPN quarterback evaluation, published Oct. 9 after Moore suffered his concussion, ranked him No. 6 at the position with an early Day 2 projection. Day 2 includes the second and third rounds.

What Makes Dante Moore Different

There is something else worth considering alongside his stats and draft rankings: the relationships Moore builds with his teammates certainly add to his leadership profile.

In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks On SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, former Duck receiver Malik Benson, who is now with the Las Vegas Raiders, detailed the big effort Moore makes outside the facility. Sometimes that meant taking the entire receiving room to dinner. Sometimes, it was simply showing up out of the blue.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5), wide receiver Malik Benson (4), defensive back Brandon Finney (4) and defensive lineman Bear Alexander (1) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“There was times where I'll hear a knock on my door, and (Moore) would just pull up, and he'll just chill there for hours. We’d just be talking about a whole bunch of things. Honestly, I feel like that's why me and him were so close,” Benson said.

What Benson appreciated was that Moore did not turn those visits into another conversation about routes or game plans. He asked about his background and his family. He took the extra step to know the person catching his passes.

That helps explain the connection Moore has with his teammates. His role in their lives extends beyond getting them the football.

Moore takes connection and strong relationships very seriously. His teammates and coaches rave about him. This adds important depth to the picture of what he brings to a locker room and the type human that an NFL team would be adding to their team.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore | Jake Bunn

Oregon's pipeline to the NFL has never been stronger.

Oregon has now had at least six players taken in the NFL Draft in each of the last four years, with 31 total selections under Lanning. Oregon has 48 players across NFL rosters, practice squads and reserve lists.

The NFL evaluations include reasons for optimism for Moore. The Ducks have six regular-season games left, although when he will be able to return remains uncertain. If he is cleared to play, Moore has a chance to strengthen his draft case while helping a team that means a lot to him finish the season strong.

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