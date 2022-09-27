As the Oregon Ducks enter week 5, they're relatively healthy compared to the rest of college football.

However, there are a couple players we haven't seen much of in recent weeks. Head coach Dan Lanning met with reporters on Monday evening in Eugene and updated the latest on the status of a handful of players.

Offensive lineman Steven Jones

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Steven Jones during a home game in the 2021 season. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Lanning kept the update on Jones short and sweet: "Not sharing anything on Steven."

Jones hasn't played since week 2 against Eastern Washington and when the Ducks played BYU he was seen wearing a boot and using a scooter to get around. I don't like to speculate on injuries, but it seems we can estimate that this is a significant injury. Marcus Harper II has stepped in at left guard in recent games and Ryan Walked shifted over to Jones' usual spot at right guard.

Running Back Byron Cardwell

Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell vs. Georgia. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

"Continue to evaluate where we're at on Byron. When he's able to do everything in practice and we feel comfortable about his health, then he'll definitely be a guy that I think can help us and contribute for us," Lanning said.

Cardwell has only appeared in the first two games this year against Georgia and Eastern Washington. Nevertheless, he's made the most of his opportunities in a crowded backfield, scoring both on the ground and through the air in week 2.

Wide receiver Caleb Chapman

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Caleb Chapman (19) goes through drills during Oregon fall camp. © Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Chap I think is close to being be able to help us out there on the field. He's certainly healthier now than he has been. His role can grow if he's able to get it done in practice for us," Lanning said on Monday.

Chapman has only played in the Eastern Washington game so far this season. He transferred from Texas A&M during the offseason and many view him as a longer deep threat that can add to Oregon's vertical passing attack.

