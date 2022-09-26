The quarterback is the most heavily discussed and criticized position in college football, and for good reason. Any team's offense starts and oftentimes ends with the ability of their quarterback, except for maybe a handful of teams that have so much skill talent that their quarterback merely needs to distribute the ball.

When Anthony Brown wrapped up the 2021 season, fans in Eugene were left with yet another question mark at quarterback. Would the Ducks turn to one of their former prep recruits on the roster, or would they go searching for an option to pluck out of the transfer portal?

They appeared to have found their man when former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix announced his commitment to Oregon on Dec. 19 of last year.

I, like many fans, was skeptical about the move. I knew about Nix's big-play ability, but what I was even more familiar with were the turnover woes that plagued much of his career in the SEC. One drive he'd slip through multiple sacks and have your eyes glued to the screen, and the next he'd make a simple mistake and give the ball back to the other team.

What's more, I'm still iffy on the transfer portal when searching for a long-term solution at quarterback. Is a new transfer quarterback each year a healthy option? Let's be real, Oregon has been searching for an answer since the days of Justin Herbert, the last time we saw a quarterback start for more than just one season in Eugene.

Now, after leading the Ducks to a 44-41 comeback over Washington State last weekend fans are asking: would two years of Nix be something Oregon could actually want?

If you asked me this before the season, I would've been quick to say no, but this question deserves more thought now. Due to COVID year, Nix could return for another season with the Ducks if he wanted to after this year.

Through four games in 2022, Nix has led Oregon to a 3-1 record and looks like a different quarterback than the one we saw against Georgia to open the season. He's thrown for 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns on 72% passing against three interceptions. He's also added 120 yards and three scores with his legs.

His interceptions may have come at inopportune times, but it looks like his familiarity with Dillingham is really paying dividends. Aside from some questionable red zone play calls in Pullman, the offensive coordinator has done a great job making the most of Nix's skill set.

What's more, the interceptions are something you're willing to live with if it means your quarterback pushing the ball down the field, something we've rarely seen from the Ducks in the last three to four years. Nix is averaging 11.6 yards per pass and 275 passing yards per game, numbers I doubt we see if he's not airing it out.

Oregon's quarterback has also impressed with how he's responded to adversity. Look no further than this past weekend. The Ducks' offense was productive, but not necessarily effective in the first half, putting up just nine points in the first half.

Nix rallied the troops and lit a fire under the offense with his play, helping the Ducks rattle off 29 fourth-quarter points. He finished the day throwing for 428 yards on 33-of-48 passing for three touchdowns and a pick.

When was the last time you actually had confidence in Oregon putting up points in crunch time? Maybe more specifically when they needed to do it by passing the ball and couldn't grind down their opponent. My guess is it's been a while.

Nix also looks like he's gotten better with his decision making and overall ball security. While with the Tigers, he never surpassed a 61% completion rate. He's hovering around 72% now and hasn't fumbled the ball this season, which is encouraging considering how mobile of a quarterback he is.

I don't think we can take much from the Georgia and Eastern Washington games, which leaves BYU and WSU as the most reasonable samples. Two games he's shone in.

Not to take anything away from Nix, but it's worth mentioning that Oregon's offensive line has been one of the best in the country, the run game has been solid, and the wide receivers have been reliable and explosive. That's a recipe for success and with strong support in place he doesn't need to be a superhero. We're seeing just how effective 'doing simple better' can be.

Nix has this offense humming to the tune of 39.5 points and a staggering 495 yards of per game and they're showing no signs of slowing down after overcoming one of the conference's best defenses.

