Oregon Ducks defensive lineman/outside linebacker Mase Funa has been named the Pac-12 defensive lineman of the week, the conference announced on Monday.

Funa snagged an interception late in the fourth quarter against Washington State and returned it 27 yards for a pick-six. It was this play that sealed Oregon's 44-41 win over the Cougars and served as the exclamation mark on a ridiculous 29-point scoring onslaught in the final quarter of play.

Saturday's interception was the first of Funa's career and also marked his first touchdown as a Duck. It was the first interception return for a touchdown Oregon has had since Bennett Williams had one of his own against the Arizona Wildcats in 2021.

Funa is the second straight Oregon player to win this weekly honor after Brandon Dorlus was recognized for his efforts in the team's 41-20 win over the BYU Cougars at home in week 3. Advanced analytics shed more light on just how well Funa played against the Cougars, finishing as the Ducks' highest-graded defender Pro Football Focus with an 86.7 overall grade and a 92.7 coverage grade.

He finished the game with four total tackles including half a tackle for loss. Oregon's win over Washington State was by far their best game as a front seven, registering four sacks and 11 total tackles for loss.

