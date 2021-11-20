Keys to the Game: Defense

As Oregon’s defense gets healthier, the quality of play has been improving as well. They dominated Washington in every way two weeks ago and they did well against a historically troublesome run-and-shoot offense last week.

Now they face a Utah offense that has really gotten it going after a slow start to the season. Giving Cam Rising the reins of the offense has done wonders for them and will be a unique challenge for Oregon. Here are three keys for the defense against the Utes.

1. Generate a pass rush

Oregon has found ways to get into the backfield more and more often the last few weeks, led of course by Kayvon Thibodeaux. Last week they had Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura running outside the pocket often.

That's what Oregon will need to replicate on Saturday because Cam Rising has been able to deliver this season regardless of the situation he's put in and what's asked of him, it feels like he's always has an answer.. The Utes are 6-1 when he starts a game and Rising is a threat to both run and pass at all times. It should be a huge priority for Oregon to get in the backfield and keep Rising in the pocket on Saturday.

2. Don't get burned by screens

Utah’s bread and butter is running the football, but that's also Oregon’s defensive strength. It’s very possible or even likely the Utes will turn to the screen game to try and find success against the Ducks.

Other teams have been able to do just that. Both Colorado and Washington State burned the Ducks with either screen passes or delayed handoffs to counter Oregon’s aggressive style of defense. I wouldn’t be surprised if Utah tries to tap into that weakness in Oregon’s defense as well.

3. Get off the field on third down

One other weakness in Oregon’s defense this season has been the inability to get off the field on third down. Oregon is ranked 89th nationally on third down efficiency and against a team as talented and as well-coached as Utah, that's something the Ducks have to improve.

This is the best way the defense can help tip the time of possession and field position battles in Oregon's favor, both things that the Utes prioritize in their game plan. Looking back at the last time Oregon played Utah, the Utes had a lot of third and fourth and shorts, but were unable to convert. That's a formula the Ducks would like to repeat this Saturday night.

