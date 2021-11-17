ROUNDTABLE: Predicting No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 23 Utah

Can the Ducks secure another major conference win in a tough road environment? We're getting close to finding out.

The big matchup is just days away and everyone is getting excited to see the Ducks face off against the Utes on the road in Salt Lake City.

Oregon enters the game having found its footing following the loss to Stanford earlier this season. The defense seems to be getting better with each week and no one has been able to slow down the Ducks on the ground in recent weeks.

Utah has kicked things into high gear since Cameron Rising took over at quarterback, and the team found its identity running the ball with players like Tavion Thomas and Micah Bernard.

A spot in the College Football Playoff is on the line for the Ducks, who need to win out to lock in their spot. The Ducks Digest team got together to give our final predictions.

Max Torres (@mtorressports)

Everyone's been eyeing this game ever since Utah turned its season around. Kyle Whittingham is one of the most underrated head coaches in college football and his team is playing some great football, running the ball with a lot of success and scoring at least 34 points in six straight games.

This team's identity is very similar to Oregon's but the Ducks have the better players on the roster and have been battle tested numerous times this season. The defense keeps getting better every week and they'll rise to the occasion along with the offense to take home the win in Salt Lake City.

Prediction: Oregon 38 Utah 31

Dylan Mickanen (@DylanMickanen)

In the largest conference game of the season, Oregon will travel to Salt Lake City in November, which has been a death sentence for opposing teams in recent seasons. Kyle Whittingham always has his team playing its best football and this season's no different.

The books in Las Vegas agree with the Utes being 3-point favorites but I’m going to disagree with them. I’m fairly confident in the Ducks getting the victory on Saturday.

Both teams rely on physical running games and winning games at the line scrimmage. Both of these aspects of the game are in the favor of the No. 3 Ducks.

I envision the Ducks struggling slightly out of the gate, as per usual, but a strong second half puts Oregon in a position to run out the clock in the fourth quarter.

Prediction: Oregon 27 Utah 20

Dylan Reubenking (@drksportsnews)

I've had this game circled on my calendar since the season began, and it's an even more important matchup now than I thought it would be. It looked like a lost season for the Utes early on, but they've been rolling in recent weeks and have vaulted into the College Football Playoff rankings.

I expect this game to be really close, with both teams throwing haymakers early and often. In the end, I think the Ducks will get a big defensive stop in the fourth quarter to seal their biggest win of the conference slate.

Prediction: Oregon 37 Utah 35

Nick Battey (@nickbat22)

Oregon will have everything on the line Saturday night when the Ducks take on the Utes, as this will be their toughest game since they beat Ohio State way back in the second week of the season.

I believe Oregon is the better team, but with the game in Salt Lake City and frosty temperatures potentially in the 30s, that certainly gives Utah an advantage. At the end of the day, Oregon has almost always played its best when its best has been needed this season, and I feel like that will be the case once again this week.

Prediction: Oregon 38 Utah 34

John Rustik (@j_rustik)

We've seen Oregon excel so far this season in its biggest games, most notably against UCLA and Ohio State. This is the third game the Ducks are underdogs in, and I expect them to have another great performance. The Ducks will need Anthony Brown to take some shots down the field, and Utah will most likely do everything they can to stop the run and make Brown beat them.

All things considered, Oregon’s defense has another impressive performance when needed and the Ducks' offense will connect in the fourth quarter to win a tight one in Salt Lake.

Prediction: Oregon 38 Utah 34

