The NIL Era Begins for Oregon Football

The name image and likeness era has begun as laws go into effect.

Oregon tight end DJ Johnson has announced his first name image and likeness deal with Yoke Gaming.

He shared the news early Thursday morning.

Yoke Gaming is an application that allows users to play video games with their favorite athletes. This is a growing sign of the times, as many college athletes bond over the gaming culture, running livestreams on YouTube and Twitch playing games like Fortnite and Call of Duty Warzone--to name a few.

Methods such as these livestreams give the public unprecedented access to their favorite athletes.

This news comes shortly after the NCAA gave the go ahead for athletes to start pursuing deals to profit off of their name image and likeness. Oregon Governor Kate Brown signed Senate Bill 5 into law earlier this week, which allows college athletes at Oregon’s public and private universities to receive compensation for use of their name, image, and likeness.

Johnson appears to be the first Oregon football player to sign a deal and surely won't be the last. As for his social media following, the tight end has just over 6,000 Instagram followers and around 5,800 Twitter followers.

