PODCAST: What did we Learn From Dan Lanning's First Oregon Press Conference?

Publish date:
PODCAST: What did we Learn From Dan Lanning's Introductory Oregon Press Conference?
Oregon football's new leader spoke to the media for the first time earlier this week.
Ducks Dish Publisher Max Torres and Stephen Blanchette break down the key takeaways from Dan Lanning's first press conference as Oregon's head coach where he laid out his vision for the future of the program.
Watch the episode of the podcast on YouTube
Listen to the episode on Spotify
Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts
Oregon Ducks Football Early Signing Period Tracker
