Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    PODCAST: What did we Learn From Dan Lanning's Introductory Oregon Press Conference?

    Oregon football's new leader spoke to the media for the first time earlier this week.
    Author:

    Ducks Dish Publisher Max Torres and Stephen Blanchette break down the key takeaways from Dan Lanning's first press conference as Oregon's head coach where he laid out his vision for the future of the program.

    Watch the episode of the podcast on YouTube

    Listen to the episode on Spotify

    Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts

    Apple Podcasts link

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Lanning Autzen Welcome
    Play
    Football

    PODCAST: What did we Learn From Dan Lanning's First Oregon Press Conference?

    Oregon Football's new leader spoke with the media for the first time this week

    Jayson Jones WSU
    Play
    Football

    Oregon DL Jayson Jones Enters the Transfer Portal

    Jones was one of the most promising young players on Oregon's defense

    Dan Lanning Side Profile
    Play
    Recruiting

    Oregon Ducks Football Early Signing Day Tracker

    Keep it here for the latest updates on the 2022 recruiting class

    You may also like:

    Oregon Ducks Football Early Signing Period Tracker

    Join the Community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    More Ducks

    Lanning Autzen Welcome
    Football

    PODCAST: What did we Learn From Dan Lanning's First Oregon Press Conference?

    just now
    Jayson Jones WSU
    Football

    Oregon DL Jayson Jones Enters the Transfer Portal

    14 minutes ago
    Dan Lanning Side Profile
    Recruiting

    Oregon Ducks Football Early Signing Day Tracker

    44 minutes ago
    Oregon Football Pylon
    Football

    REPORT: Oregon Expected to Hire Baylor's Matthew Powledge as Co-DC

    1 hour ago
    Kenny Dillingham 2
    Football

    Kenny Dillingham Heading to Oregon as New Offensive Coordinator

    5 hours ago
    dan-lanning-oregon-intro-presser
    Recruiting

    What Dan Lanning Said About Recruiting in Introductory Presser

    15 hours ago
    Moorhead Stony Brook
    Football

    Who Will Coach the Oregon Ducks at the Alamo Bowl?

    15 hours ago
    Dan Lanning Intro Presser 3
    Football

    Oregon Releases Contract Details for Dan Lanning

    19 hours ago