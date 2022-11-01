The Oregon Ducks will continue their road trip with a matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes in week 10. Dan Lanning's Ducks enter the contest at 7-1, while the Buffaloes are on the other side of the scale at 1-7.

It's no secret that this year is a rebuilding year in Boulder. The Buffs fired head coach Karl Dorrell after five blowout losses to start the season, and new offensive coordinator Mike Sanford has taken his place as the interim.

In his first game at the helm, Sanford secured a 20-13 overtime victory over Cal in front of more than 50,000 Buffalo fans. Sanford's squad dropped the following two games, but it's clear that there's more to Colorado than meets the eye.

Here are five Colorado players that could give Oregon headaches Saturday afternoon at Folsom Field.

1. J.T. Shrout-Quarterback

In that overtime frenzy that resulted in Colorado's first win, Buffalos' starting quarterback and true freshman Owen McCown got hit too hard to return. That presented another opportunity for Tennessee transfer J.T. Shrout to step up, and he took full advantage.

Shrout came in with a minute left in the third quarter against Cal trailing 7-3. He went 8-for-12 with 69 yards and threw the game-winning touchdown, and led Colorado to scores on three of his four possessions.

Coach Sanford has made it clear that McGown is QB1 when healthy, but McCown is still out with a throwing injury.

"I think JT came in and, because he had prepared so stinking well, really over the course of the last four weeks," said Sanford. "He was ready to go in there and win a football game for us.”

The clock may be ticking for Shrout, but his audition has gone well so far. He's totaled at least 200 passing yards in each of his previous starts.

2. Josh Chandler-Semedo-Inside Linebacker

© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Josh Chandler-Semedo instantly became a defensive leader for Colorado after transferring from West Virginia.

Another addition from the transfer portal last offseason, inside linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo has been an all-around playmaker for Gerald Chatman's defense.

Coming from West Virginia, Chandler-Semedo has experience against some of the most explosive offenses college football has to offer in the Big 12. That experience has been leaned on by the Colorado defense, as he leads the team with 410 defensive snaps.

Chandler-Semedo is tied for the team lead in tackles with 68 and has a team-high three sacks. Add in a forced fumble and a pass defended, and it's clear he is liable to make a play anywhere on the field.

Look out for Chandler-Semedo to lead the Buffalo defense against the Ducks.

3. Deion Smith-Running Back

Thanks to plenty of injuries and a new coach, Colorado has had to rely on young players and backups to fill in and produce immediately. A few Buffaloes have taken the opportunity to slide up the depth chart, including running back Deion Smith.

Colorado has a crammed backfield. Running backs Alex Fontenot and Anthony Hankerson, who are both ahead of Smith in the running back pecking order, were suited up against Arizona State last weekend but didn't play.

Smith, however, did play. And he had a career day, putting up 111 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. It was the first time Smith had more than 12 attempts in his five years with the Buffs.

His time as starter could be up before he faces the Ducks, but if Smith is the guy, he will want to prove he can start against the best in the Pac-12.

4. Montana Lemonious-Craig-Wide Receiver

© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig (15) carries the ball against the Arizona Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field.

When Sanford took over in Boulder, he must have awakened Montana Lemonious-Craig somehow.

Before Sanford was in charge, Lemonious-Craig had only played in 11 games and caught 16 passes in his more than two years at Colorado. But Sanford's first game as interim head coach was Lemonious-Craig's coming-out party.

The Inglewood, California native put up eight receptions, 119 yards and an unreal game-winning touchdown in overtime to give Colorado and Sanford the first win of the campaign.

Last week against Arizona State, Lemonious-Craig made another spectacular catch in the end zone. Look out for the six-foot-two receiver when Colorado is in the red zone.

5. Tyrin Taylor-Safety

© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Tyrin Taylor celebrates after reeling in the first interception of his college career.

The Ducks are used to doing damage to the Buffaloes' secondary. This past offseason, the Ducks stole the Buffaloes' top cornerback in Christian Gonzalez and the Buffaloes' Cornerbacks' Coach in Demetrice Martin.

Gonzalez has been excellent for the Ducks this season. But the Buffaloes own the better pass defense on the year, ceding 246.5 passing yards per game compared to the Ducks' 280.3 per game.

And a big reason for that is second-year safety Tyrin Taylor -- another player who stepped up to fill a hole on Sanford's team.

Taylor played in all 12 games as a freshman, but he played the cornerback position. In Sanford's first game in charge, he moved Taylor to safety, and it paid off immediately as Taylor grabbed his first interception against Cal.

On the season Taylor has 383 defensive snaps, 17 total tackles, two third-down stops, and two pass break-ups. He's a new staple in the Colorado defense.

