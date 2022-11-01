Oregon is rolling through conference opponents fairly easily up to this point and this week shouldn't any different when they travel to Boulder.

The Ducks recently defeated the Cal Bears on the road and improved to 7-1, 5-0 Pac-12 on the season while holding on to the No.8 ranking in the AP Top 25. Oregon will be taking on the Colorado Buffaloes, who are sitting at the bottom of the conference with an overall record of 1-7, going just 1-4 in conference play.

No. 8 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4 in Pac-12)

Point Spread: Oregon -31.5 (-110) | Colorado +31.5 (118)

Money line: Oregon -10000 | Colorado +3500

Point Total: 60.5 | Over -118 | Under -110

This will be the biggest margin the Ducks are favored by to win by so far this season.

Colorado is a team that's struggling badly this season after only coming away with one win against the Cal Bears in week 7. Dan Lanning knows his team can play better than they have been all season, and this game is another opportunity to string together a complete effort from start to finish.

This game can be one the Ducks work on their fundamentals and execution before heading back to Eugene next weekend when they host an always tricky Washington Husky team in a rivalry matchup.

This weekend's game will kick off at 12:30 PM P.T on ESPN.

