Oregon Center Alex Forsyth Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List
Oregon center Alex Forsyth has been selected to the Rimington Trophy watch list ahead of his fifth season. The award, named after College Football Hall of Famer Dave Rimington, is awarded annually to the top center in college football.
He proved to be one of the top centers in the Pac-12 in 2020, allowing just four pressures and one sack in 440 snaps across the Ducks' seven games. It was a breakout year for Forsyth, as he only played 91 snaps prior to last season and had never started a game until the 2020 season opener.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pound junior was one of seven Pac-12 centers named to the watch list.
Oregon has had two semifinalists for the Rimington Trophy — Max Unger in 2008 and Hroniss Grasu in 2013 and 2014. If he earns the award, Forsyth would be the first Pac-12 player to win the Rimington Trophy since it was first awarded in 2000.
The Ducks' entire offensive line rotation returns in 2021 and is expected to be one of the best in the Pac-12. The unit allowed just 12 sacks last year and helped the offense rush for 166.7 yards per game, which ranked seventh in the conference.
