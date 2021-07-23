Johnson III Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

The Ducks' fifth-year receiver was one of 52 pass catchers named to the watch list.

Oregon wide receiver Johnny Johnson III was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation Inc. announced Thursday. Johnson is on the watch list for the second consecutive preseason.

The Chandler, Ariz., native was one of five Pac-12 players named to the watch list, joining Washington State running back Max Borghi, Stanford wide receiver Michael Wilson, and USC receivers Drake London and Tahj Washington.

Johnson III enters his fifth season with 114 career receptions for 1,617 yards and 14 touchdowns. He caught 19 passes for 267 yards and two scores in seven games in 2020.

He looks to join Demetrius Williams as the only Duck to ever be a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award. Williams finished as a semifinalist in 2005 and 2006, and no Duck has ever taken home the award.

Johnson III will lead a talented Ducks' wide receiver room in 2021, along with Devon Williams, Jaylon Redd, Mycah Pittman, Josh Delgado, Kris Hutson, Troy Franklin, and Dont'e Thornton.

He has a chance to etch his name all over the career record book in his fifth season, as he needs 20 receptions, 431 yards, and four touchdowns to break into the top 10 in program history in those categories.

Johnson III is the fourth Duck to be named to the watch list of a national award. Kayvon Thibodeaux was named to the Bednarik Award watch list, while CJ Verdell and Travis Dye made it to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award watch list.

