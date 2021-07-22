Thibodeaux, Johnson III to Represent Oregon at Pac-12 Media Day

Sports Illustrated home
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Johnny Johnson III to Speak at Pac-12 Media Day

The Ducks veterans head to Hollywood as the Pac-12 Media Day returns to in-person form on July 27.
Author:

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and wide receiver Johnny Johnson III will represent the Ducks at the Pac-12 Media Day on July 27. Head Coach Mario Cristobal will step to the podium at 11:20 a.m., but it is not yet known when the student-athletes will speak to the media.

This year's Media Day will look and feel a bit different than previous years. First, the event will be held in-person for the first time in two years after last year's event was held virtually.

Perhaps the biggest difference is that this will be the first Media Day for new Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff, who replaced Larry Scott after 12 years as the conference's commissioner. Kliavkoff will kick off the event with opening remarks at 8 a.m., followed by media availabilities with the commissioner, Senior Associate Commissioner of Football Operations Merton Hanks, and Pac-12 Athletics Directors Committee Chair and Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens.

Thibodeaux enters his third season as the Ducks' undisputed star on defense, earning consensus preseason All-America honors. The reigning Morris Trophy winner recorded a team-high 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks last season.

Johnson decided to return for his fifth season after catches 19 passes for 267 yards and a pair of scores in 2020. At 114 career receptions, he is 20 receptions away from breaking into the top 10 on the Ducks career receptions list.

