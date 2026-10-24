Four-Star Quarterback Recruit Rising Up Oregon Ducks' Top Targets

Looks like the Oregon Ducks could have their 2028 quarterback on deck.

So far the Ducks have lost out on landing offerees Christopher Vargas (five-star Ohio State commit) and Trey Wright (three-star USC pledge), who made their decisions before their prep seasons of 2026.

Meanwhile, four-star Ducks quarterback target Josiah Boyd appears to be trending away from Oregon. But a late Oct. 23 update indicates coach Dan Lanning and Oregon may have found their biggest 2028 signal-caller target.

Who Oregon Won Over on the Recruiting Trail

Oregon Ducks on SI Jake Bunn

Oregon hosted four-star passer from Regis Jesuit High in Denver, Colorado, Luke Rubley for the Nebraska game on Oct. 17.

The Ducks are suddenly trending up for Rubley, per national recruiting analyst for On3/Rivals Steve Wiltfong.

"Of the 2028 quarterbacks Oregon has hosted this season, Rubley looks like the one Lanning and the Ducks are best positioned for," Wiltfong said.

Again, the Ducks have already gone 0-for-2 with aiming to land a high-profile passer. Hence why Rubley, who's tossed 17 touchdowns to only six interceptions this season, is important. And Oregon could be landing a passer who's already surpassed 6,000 career passing yards and has tossed 53 touchdowns in his three season varsity career.

How Luke Rubley Feels About Oregon, Plus Examining Fit

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore | Oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Rubley himself told Wiltfong that he's intrigued by the Ducks, more so when looking closely at how they've succeeded with names like Dante Moore, Dillon Gabriel and Bo Nix.

"Oregon has great quarterback development, has great competition everyday competing with NFL-caliber guys. And another key reason is playing for a Big Ten powerhouse," Rubley told Wiltfong, who adds that the Ducks indeed are a top program on his list.

Rubley exploded as a junior in showing his efficiency with 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He's also added a runner's element and scored four touchdowns rushing.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore | Darby Winte

Rubley has clearly won over college programs with his poise and decision making. He's not a statue in the pocket. He'll evade rushers then reposition himself and fire the deep ball down the field. Rubley is explosive on bootlegs too, mastefully tucking the football in to fake the handoff then going deep. At 6-3, 190-pounds, he's a load to bring down when he takes off and runs.

So overall, he fits the true mold of past Oregon quarterbacks under Lanning or even past Ducks coaches. Oregon still faces fierce competition to land him despite moving the needle for Rubley.

Who Else is Pursuing Luke Rubley

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola | Bri Amaranthus

Rubley is a part of a loaded group of 2028 passers. So Oregon lucks out that there are still plenty to choose from but are clearly eyeing Rubley.

But so are countless of other Power Four representatives. Including defending national champion Indiana, which represents one of his major Big Ten offers. UCLA (which is attempting to flip four-star Oregon linebacker commit Toa Satele during his Oct. 24 visit) is another offer for Rubley but, signs point to Boyd out of Vista del Lago High in Moreno Valley, California, will chose the Bruins after rocking their gear before his Oct. 23 game.

Rubley holds other big offers, though. Oklahoma State is suddenly intriguing quarterbacks again thanks to the play of Drew Mestemaker, and the Cowboys have offered Rubley. He also holds an in-state option from Colorado as well.

Still, Oregon is showing new promise that the Ducks will eventually lock in a 2028 QB, with Rubley now rising to the top.

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